Imran Khan Hits Back At Interior Minister For Claiming 'PTI Plotting Rape To Blame Police'

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday responded to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah over the latter's claims that the PTI had planned to orchestrate a “raid and rape” at a known worker’s home. In a post-midnight press conference in Faisalabad, Sanaullah alleged that Khan's party is trying to malign the law enforcement agencies of Pakistan and is plotting criminal activities to blame the security forces later.

Khan hit back at the minister saying that his statements were pre-empted and cover-up of the “horror stories” pertaining to the security forces. Pakistan's ex-PM lambasted the interior minister for making claims that such discussions were unfolding at a PTI worker’s home, according to Islamabad-based newspaper Dawn. Pakistan's interior minister, while making these claims did not provide any evidence, Khan argued. He added that these claims were hurled to cover up the human rights violations in Pakistan.

“A plan was being prepared. That there is an actual raid at a home — and that home will be of a known PTI worker — and an incident of firing occurs there, resulting in casualties,” Khan was reported saying. “In the same conversation that was intercepted, a second drama was that a rape is carried out. Meaning that an actual rape is carried out and it is blamed on law enforcement agencies [and] that it is happening at the government’s behest.”

Pakistan's interior minister went on to claim that PTI was planning such incidents in order to highlight them later in the international media and globally. These acts would be carried out “tonight” he claimed, adding that it was necessary of the ruling Shehbaz Sharif government "to make the nation aware of the devilish design”. “The country’s agencies intercepted a conversation, revealing disturbing plots and planned actions, including a raid on the PTI leader’s house and a staged rape,” the interior minister claimed. He added that the incident will be used by PTI to later “falsely implicate law enforcement institutions in the crime."

Khan hit back at Pakistan's interior minister, saying: “If there were any doubts about women being mistreated in jails, this press conference from this certified criminal should remove all such doubts. He is so obviously trying to cover up and pre-empt the horror stories about to break in the media,” he said, adding that women were being "mistreated and harassed by the state' for protesting peacefully".

Islamabad police, in a tweet, said that the cops must ensure that the cameras in police stations, offices and jails were operational and were working properly to avoid “plans to target officials" and avoid becoming victim to the “planned campaign to defame institutions.” “While all women are respectable, some can be used in this campaign,” it added. “Keep matters transparent to avoid such tactics," the Islamabad Police noted.

Interior Minister's press conference jolted Pakistan where women's safety has long been a talking point due to dozens of cases of rape, sexual harassment and molestation in public. Activists questioned if ministers were planning to target women and have men dress like law enforcement agencies with official gear who would then raid homes. Others expressed shock and disbelief. “Don’t you think your statement without any specific details will only work well to discredit any victim who may have real grievances and might have faced sexual assault at the hands of LEAs?" a Pakistani activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir tweeted.