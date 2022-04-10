Imran Khan Issues First Response After Losing Trust Vote, 'freedom Struggle Begins Again'

'Pakistan became an independent state in 1947, but the freedom struggle begins again today,' ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan said in his first response on Sunday. After losing the no-trust motion at midnight, the Pakistan PM took to Twitter and remarked that once again, the country had begun its freedom struggle 'against a foreign conspiracy of regime change' and added that it was up to the people to defend the sovereignty and democracy of the nation.

It is important to mention that Khan's party - the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold a protest rally from Zero Point to D-Chowk on Sunday, at 10 PM, which he is expected to lead. Prior to the no-trust vote, Imran Khan had called for nationwide protests in the country from Sunday, urging the youth of his own country, to take to the streets after the evening prayers.

"All of you will have to come out on Sunday after evening prayer to protest, to peacefully protest. I again say that should never indulge in violence. It should be a peaceful protest. It is you who have to protect your democracy, your sovereignty, and your independence ... this is your duty."

Pakistan became an independent state in 1947; but the freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy of regime change. It is always the people of the country who defend their sovereignty & democracy. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 10, 2022

Imran Khan loses no-trust vote in dramatic midnight session

After a series of twists and turns and a midnight session, the Pakistan National Assembly passed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan in the wee hours of Sunday. 174 MNAs recorded their vote in favor of the motion, crossing the majority mark in the 342-member assembly.

The development followed high octane drama in the assembly and in Islamabad throughout the course of the day. The session which was convened following a landmark Supreme Court order against the ruling PTI government, was set to vote on the no-trust motion at 10.30 AM, but members of the House were allowed to speak at great lengths with the speaker Asad Qaiser, adjourning the House at frequent intervals. Ultimately, Qaiser refused to hold the no-trust vote against Imran Khan altogether, saying that he cannot 'betray' him, invoking the fury of the Opposition, which accused him of 'contempt'.

A seeming intervention was carried out by Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) General Nadeem Anjum, and other senior military officials who reached the Prime Minister's House to meet him. Thereafter, a session was called late at night where Qaiser and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri were made to tender their resignation.

The Pakistan Parliament will now elect its new leader on April 11. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has been formally nominated as the Prime Ministerial candidate by the Joint Opposition.

Image: AP