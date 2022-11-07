'Imran Khan Left Actors Behind': PDM Chief Calls Former Pak PM's Assassination Bid 'drama'

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman launched fresh salvos on former Prime Minister Imran Khan by calling the latter's assassination bid a "new drama". Furthermore, Rehman took a jibe at Imran saying that the former Pakistan PM has left top actors behind in acting.

Referring to Imran Khan's assassination bid, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that a "new drama" was plotted. He claimed that when the news about Imran Khan being attacked came, he was worried and expressed sympathy. However, later he realised that the former PM has left famous actors Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan behind in the acting, Rehman added, ANI reported citing Geo News.

According to ANI, Fazlur Rehman also urged the Shehbaz Sharif government to act strictly on the matter and said that no one should be allowed to "toy with Pakistan".

Imran discharged from the hospital; 'Long March' to resume on Tuesday

Pakistan's ousted PM Imran Khan, who underwent surgery for bullet injuries, was discharged from the hospital on Sunday and moved to his private residence in Lahore. "Imran Khan was discharged on Sunday. He moved to his Zaman Park residence in Lahore where his treatment under the supervision of the Shaukat Khanum Hospital chief executive officer Dr Faisal Sultan will continue. Dr Sultan also accompanied Khan to his residence on Sunday," a senior official of the Shaukat Khanum Hospital told PTI.

Earlier on Sunday, Imran's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party announced his comeback. Taking to Twitter, PTI said that from Wazirabad, where the bullet was fired at the party chairman, the long march will resume on Tuesday, November 8.

Notably, a burst of gunfire hit PTI's container during a protest march for early elections in Wazirabad. In the 3-4 shots fired, one person was killed and at least five others were injured. The cricketer-turned-politician, who was leading the march, was wounded in the leg and rushed to the hospital, where he subsequently, underwent surgery.

(With inputs from ANI)