Imran Khan Names US Official 'who Warned Pakistan Envoy' About No-trust Vote

Lingering on to his 'foreign plot' claim, Imran Khan named United State's Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu on Sunday. After having narrowly escaped his ouster as the Prime Minister through a no-confidence vote, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Islam (PTI) chief claimed that it was Lu who 'warned' Pakistan envoy to US Asad M Khan and was in fact 'instrumental' in the no-confidence vote. The cricketer-turned-politician added that the conversation between Khan and LU was presented in the National Security Council meeting.

"Why would they meet the foreign powers? I mean, when the Ministers meet with their counterparts from other countries I understand that they must be working on ties and strategic relations. But, why would the ambassadors meet them?" Imran Khan asked, trying his best to justify the dismissal of no-confidence on the basis of the foreign plot claim.

It is pertinent to mention here that after former Law Minister Fawad Chawdhary's speech on how the no-confidence was a plot planned by foreign powers and implemented by the Opposition, the Deputy Speaker of the House dismissed the motion sans vote. The Deputy Speaker, of the PTI, dismissed the move against Khan, saying it went against Article 5 of the Constitution.

After the dismissal, Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on Prime Minister Imran Khan's advice. Miffed at the latest turn of events in the assembly, the Opposition approached the Supreme Court seeking redressal.

Supreme Court adjourns hearing till Monday

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of the case pertaining to the developments in the National Assembly. The three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Omar Ata Bandial, has adjourned the hearing till Monday while issuing notices to the Attorney General of Pakistan as well as the Ministries of Law and Order and Interior. Also, to the political parties concerned.