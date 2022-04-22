Imran Khan Once Again Lauds India's Foreign Policy, Says 'It's For Betterment Of People'

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan once again praised India's foreign policy regarding oil imports from Russia and said that 'New Delhi's decision is for the betterment of its people'. Earlier in March, during a public rally in the Malakand area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imran Khan admitted that India's foreign policy is independent and is focused on improving the lives of the people.

Speaking at a rally in Lahore, Imran Khan said, "India, which is a strategic partner to the United States, is importing oil from Russia, saying that its decisions are based on the betterment of their people. But our foreign policy is for the betterment of other people".

Imran Khan praises India's foreign policy

In March, during a public rally in the Malakand area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imran Khan lauded India and said "I praise our neighbouring country as they always had an independent foreign policy. Today India is in their (America) alliance and they are part of QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue); they say that are neutral. They are importing oil from Russia despite sanctions because their policy is for the betterment of people."

Further justifying his visit to Russia, Imran Khan mentioned that his visit was focused on discussing a way to control the growing inflation in Pakistan. Speaking at the Lahore rally, Khan stated that he went to Moscow as they gave Pakistan a 30% discount on oil.

The PTI chairman claimed that he was thrown out of power for pursuing an independent foreign policy, and further mentioned that his action was not liked by international powers.

Accusing global forces of colluding with local "Mir Jaffars and Mir Sadiqs among others" to end his government, Khan said, "When the economy was shooting, the exports were record high -- and all of this at a time when the coronavirus was wreaking havoc", the focus was given to removing him off the power.

Khan stressed that the foreign powers did not like him boosting trade with China as well. "Since they did not like all of these things, a conspiracy was planned. But no conspiracy can be successful without the support of Mir Jafars and Mir Sadiqs," the ousted premier said.

