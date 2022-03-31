Imran Khan Plays Victim & Religion Cards Before Sunday Trust Vote; Alleges A Foreign Plot

Cornered Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan after multiple postponements finally addressed the country on Thursday. In what the cricketer-turned-politician referred to as the defining moment in history, he reiterated his claim that the country was under 'foreign shackles'. At this juncture, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief underlined that the country was left with 'two roads, two options' and added that there was an urgent need to 'make a choice'.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan compares himself with Indian leaders

In his speech, Imran Khan also gave a background of himself. "I'm fortunate that God gave me everything-fame, wealth, everything. I don't need anything today, he gave me everything for which I am very thankful. Pakistan is only 5 yrs older than me, I'm from the 1st generation of the country to be born after independence. My purpose in entering politics was to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state according to the dream of Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam," the Pakistan PM said, adding that he was time and again criticised for the same.

Reflecting a little on the downfall of the country, PTI chief said, "As a child, I remember Pakistan rising to the top. South Korea had come to Pakistan to learn how did we progress, Malaysian princes used to study with me in school. The Middle East used to come to our universities. I've seen all this sinking, seen my country getting insulted."

Recalling when he was summoned to an all-party meeting during Musharraf's reign, Imran Khan blamed it all on the flawed foreign policies of his predecessors. The Prime Minister slammed Pakistan's involvement in Soviet and American war efforts. "No other nation has given more lives for America. However, nobody gave Pakistan credit for fighting American wars. We did not get any credit for the sacrifice we made. Instead, they called our policy hypocritical," he said, adding, "They called me 'Taliban Khan' when I said we were not a part of America's war."

#ImranTrapped | Imran Khan chides Pakistan politicians who were 'in fear of America' over its war against terror; 'I resolved Pak's foreign policy will be for the people of Pak' https://t.co/X544LUNp97 pic.twitter.com/79hXdZDi0M — Republic (@republic) March 31, 2022

Imran Khan talks about letter from 'Big country'

During the address, Imran Khan showed the letter and said, "On March 8 we received a message from America... I mean a foreign country... That message is against our country. They knew beforehand there was a no-confidence motion coming. This is an official document, which says if Imran khan stays the Prime Minister then the pak relation will degrade and pak will face challenges."

#ImranTrapped | They (likely reference to the 'big country') appears to be of the opinion that if the three-stooges come to power, their issues will be sorted: Imran Khan, Pak PM, #LIVE here - https://t.co/X544LUNp97 pic.twitter.com/BHicLrBwZH — Republic (@republic) March 31, 2022

Turning to Nawaz Sharif, the Pakistan Prime Minister said, " Nawaz Sharif is a liar and absconder. Nawaz Sharif was holding a secret meeting with PM Modi in Nepal. Modi used to call Pakistan army officials terrorists, and he used to listen," he said, adding that Sharif cannot stand for Pakistani as his properties lie off-shore.

'Won't resign, will fight till the last ball'

Underlining that he is ready for the trust vote on April 3, Imran Khan said, "On Sunday, there will be a vote, and the future of Pakistan will be decided on the basis of that vote. I was asked to resign, but I will fight till the last ball. I never accept defeat." The Pakistan Prime Minister added," I want to tell rebel MNAs that people won't forgive and forget your act. People will remember that you sold your country to a foreign conspiracy, that tried to topple a country with independent foreign policy."