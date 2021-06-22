Imran Khan Postpones UK Visit; Wanted Pact Like India's But Got Cricket Match & Handshake

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's scheduled visit to the United Kingdom next month has been postponed after Islamabad expressed dissatisfaction with the UK government's offer for a cricket match and a ceremonial meeting. Reports state that Pakistan wanted engagement with the UK beyond that, while the Boris Johnson government didn’t come up with any substantive offer.

This follows the Pakistan government's announcement that Imran Khan's visit has been postponed "due to internal security, political and regional situation." However, reports suggest the PM’s trip was rescheduled as the country couldn't secure a UK-Pakistan “partnership road map for 10 years" similar to the pact signed between the UK and India last month.

India and Britain had last month agreed on a transformational Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and adopted an ambitious roadmap to 2030 to steer cooperation for the next 10 years, with a focus on trade and defence.

On June 7, PM Boris Johnson held a telephonic discussion with his Pakistani counterpart and invited him to visit the UK. This would have been Imran Khan's first visit to the UK as Pakistan’s prime minister.

UK ignores Pakistan's proposals for strategic partnership

Earlier, local media had reported that the UK and Pakistan were discussing Imran Khan's maiden visit in form of a cricket-friendly tour in July. The cricketer-turned-politician was also slated to hold talks with PM Johnson. However, Pakistan told the UK that a visit over a cricket match and a meeting with PM Johnson will backfire if there are no deals signed.

According to The News International, Islamabad wanted to develop a strategic partnership with the UK during the meeting, but the Johnson government didn't respond to the proposals and remained stuck with the offer of the cricket match and a visit to 10 Downing Street.

The Pakistan government on Tuesday said PM Khan has decided to postpone his UK visit citing important issues which he would like to monitor himself. "PM Imran Khan will himself monitor the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan," reports said.

(With inputs from agency)