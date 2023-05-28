Imran Khan PTI's General Secretary Accuses Islamabad Police Of Stealing His Car

The recently appointed General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Omar Ayub Khan, has accused Islamabad Police of raiding his house and stealing his vehicle. Expressing his frustration on Twitter, Khan questioned whether he should "call thieves to catch thieves" in a mocking tone.

The photos and video of Islamabad Police (Shalimar Police Station) conducting a raid, entering my house without a search warrant for the 2nd time within 5 days & stealing my Toyota Hilux Double Cabin silver colour last night are attached as proof with this Tweet. The question… pic.twitter.com/FIeQColOdw May 28, 2023

In a series of tweets, Khan revealed the incident, stating that the Islamabad Police from Shalimar Police Station conducted an unauthorised search at his house around 12:30 am on May 28, 2023, and allegedly stole his parked Toyota Hi Lux Twin Cabin Model 2011. He further accused the Islamabad Police of engaging in illegal searches and now resorting to vehicle thefts.

PTI's General Secretary tells people to be vigilant about their cars

Highlighting the issue, Khan also cautioned members of the judiciary, civil servants, and diplomats to be vigilant about their vehicles, suggesting that the police may resort to stealing vehicles to supplement their salaries in the current high inflationary times. He raised the question of where he should register a First Information Report (FIR) for his stolen vehicle, sarcastically pondering if going to the police will help.

Omar Ayub Khan became PTI's Secretary General recently

Omar Ayub Khan was recently appointed as the General Secretary of the PTI, and he expressed his commitment to work tirelessly for Pakistan and the party following his appointment. In a separate incident, Khan had previously alleged that the Malir Cantt Police raided the residence of former Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Jamil Ahmed Khan. He condemned the harassment faced by Captain (Retd) Jamil Khan's family and the seizure of their vehicles, questioning whether these actions were motivated by his affiliation with PTI.

The arrests of various PTI members and the subsequent house raids have been reported since the arrest of former Prime Minister and PTI chief, Imran Khan, on May 9. These incidents have raised concerns about the conduct of the Islamabad Police and the treatment of PTI members, prompting calls for sanity and fairness to prevail during law enforcement operations. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how the PTI leadership and concerned authorities will address these allegations and work towards ensuring the rights and security of their members and citizens.