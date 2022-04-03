Imran Khan Removed As Pakistan Prime Minister After Dissolution Of National Assembly

Pakistan Cabinet Secretariat has issued notification for the removal of Imran Khan as the Prime Minister. Imran Khan has been de-notified as the Prime Minister. Under Article 94 of the Constitution, the President directed the Prime Minister to continue his work.

"Consequent upon dissolution of the National Assembly by the President of Pakistan, n terms of Article 58(1) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, vide Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs' SRO NO. 487(1)/2022, dated 3rd April 2022, Mr Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi ceased to hold the Office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, with immediate effect," the notification said, which was signed by Additional Secretary Eazaz Dar.

Another notification said all 19 special assistants to the Prime Minister, including DR Sania Nishtar, Mr Mohammad Shehzad Arbab, Dr Faisal Sultan and Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, ceased to hold office.

Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will send the names of the caretaker Prime Minister to the opposition on Monday, April 3. A meeting is underway in the Bani Gala residence of Imran Khan to consider the names of the caretaker PM.

The no-confidence motion introduced by the united opposition fell through after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri declared it illegal as according to him it sought to topple the government at the direction of a foreign power. Minutes later, Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly (NA) on the advice of Imran Khan. Meanwhile, the opposition has moved Supreme Court.

Imran Khan pokes fun at Opposition leaders; says they're still unable to understand what happened

Imran Khan on Sunday poked fun at the Opposition leader after evading a no-trust motion against him in the NA. "The opposition is still unable to understand what happened today," Khan laughingly told his lawmakers.

In a meeting in Islamabad, Khan said that he kept the final decision about defeating the opposition as he wanted to give them a surprise. "The opposition is clueless about the situation right now. If I had disclosed what I was about to do yesterday, they wouldn't have been shocked," said Khan, who had effectively lost the majority in the 342-member National Assembly.