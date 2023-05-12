Imran Khan Says He 'will Not Resist Arrest But Was Treated Like A Terrorist'

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, claimed on Friday that he was “abducted like a terrorist” from the Islamabad High Court premises on Tuesday by the Paramilitary Rangers. Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief arrived at the Islamabad High Court in the presence of high-profile security in light-blue shalwar kameez and a dark blue waistcoat, donning pair of sunglasses. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) heard the Al-Qadir Trust case after the country's Supreme Court, a day ago, declared Khan's detention as "unlawful". IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq formed a “special division bench” that included Justice Aurangzeb and Justice Imtiaz. The bench conducted a hearing of Khan’s bail plea.

'Is this the rule of a jungle? Military abducted me': Imran Khan

Khan on Friday, May 12 said that he was coerced by the paramilitary forces into a van, as he was waiting for the resumption of his hearing. He made explosive claims that he was manhandled at the court's premises. "I was hit on the head at the time of arrest, how could I stop it in the air? What happened is not right. This country is mine. The people are mine. I was in the High Court. I was killed. Rangers arrested me. I said this is my country. My people are peaceful. I will not resist arrest," the former Pakistan Prime Minister noted. Khan ascertained that there was no reason to arbitrarily detain him.

“And when I was taken away, only then I was shown the warrant for my arrest. Is this the rule of a jungle? And the military abducted me. Where is the police? Where is the law? It almost seems like martial law has been declared here,” asserted the former Pakistan Prime Minister.

Khan also clarified whether he had expected in advance that he would be arrested. “I was 100% certain that I would be arrested," he told a Geo News reporter in the court. As Khan made an appearance before the Supreme Court, a key PTI aide, Shireen Mazari, a former human rights minister was “illegally abducted”, the PTI party said on Twitter. “Every day Pakistan is touching a new low,” the party noted. Islamabad police also detained another prominent leader and former Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid. As Khan was granted bail in all the corruption cases on May 12, Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah asserted that the government will ensure the PTI leader is detained again. “If he gets bail from the high court tomorrow [Friday], we will wait for the cancellation of bail and arrest him again,” Sanaullah told Dunya TV.