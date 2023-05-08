Imran Khan Launches Fresh Attack On Pak PM, FM For Foreign Trips Amid Crisis

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has slammed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, reported Dawn. He has criticised the two for their foreign trips amid the country's current "crises", as per Pakistan media reports. It is to be noted that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has currently visited the UK for the coronation of King Charles III while Foreign Minister Bilawal visited India on Thursday to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)'s Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Goa.

Imran Khan slams Pakistan's PM and FM

While addressing a PTI rally from his vehicle in Lahore, Khan targeted and lambasted the two leaders. According to Dawn, the rally was organised to show support and solidarity with the Supreme Court, Constitution and Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial. "Pakistan is being humiliated in the world. We ask the question, Bilawal you are touring the entire world but first tell us, before going, do you ask anyone that you're spending the country's money on a trip, so what will be the benefit or loss from it?" said Imran Khan while addressing the public, reported Dawn. Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has kicked off its election campaign, reported Geo News. While announcing it, he asserted that National Assembly would complete its constitutional term. Further, on Sunday, Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan's demand to dissolve assemblies. The statement by Sanaullah comes after the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government refused to accept the Supreme Court's verdict on holding elections to the Punjab Assembly on May 14. Further, he stated that his parent would win the elections. "We will win the elections. Free and transparent elections will be held this year and the National Assembly will complete its constitutional term," he said as per the Geo News report.

Meanwhile, India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar has made remarks on terrorism during the SCO meeting, held in Goa, India. He asserted that terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism, must be stopped, usually a reference to Pakistan. "We firmly believe that there can be no justification for terrorism and it must be stopped in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, " said Jaishankar. Later, he has alleged that Pakistan-backed terrorists in Kashmir and Bilawal's position were "found out and called out", according to Dawn.