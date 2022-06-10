Imran Khan Slams PM Sharif For Inflation & Continuous Attempts To Evade Corruption Charges

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and chief of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan on Thursday lashed out at his successor for the skyrocketing inflation in the country. He accused incumbent Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif of only trying to evade corruption charges, adding that Sharif-led Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) contributed to the dwindling economy.

"If they were not ready to handle the country economically then what was the need to conspire against the PTI-led government? If they were not prepared then what was the need, what was the hurry? They could have waited for 1.5 years," Khan said, as quoted by the Dawn during a presser in Islamabad.

Noting the unprecedented surge in fuel prices in Pakistan for the past months, Khan advised that the first thing Sharif's administration must have done was to reduce inflation that has gripped Pakistan for over three years now. Recalling achievements by the PTI administration, Khan stated, "In three and a half years, we raised petrol and diesel prices by PKR 55 and PKR 50, respectively. They came and increased the price by PKR 60 in a span of 10 days."

Khan reiterated his allegations of 'foreign conspiracy' behind his ouster

During his press address on Thursday, Imran Khan reiterated his claims of "conspiracy" concocted by PMN-L with foreign powers. The former Pakistani premier questioned Sharif's urgency to remove the PTI government from the chair despite not being ready to deal with the country's economic situation. "People will now find out what inflation is," he said in a mocking tone.

Khan's remarks came after Pakistan's Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Thursday presented the Pakistan Economic Survey (PES) 2021-22. In the survey, Sharif's administration reflected on the economic performance of the ruling coalition during the ending Fiscal Year. The report said that Pakistan recorded 6% growth despite having envisaged 4.8% percent. Still, the country is reeling under a massive economic meltdown due to compound issues like depleting forex reserves, sky-high fuel prices, and a debt crisis.

