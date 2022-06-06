Imran Khan Would Be Arrested After Protective Bail Expires, Says Pakistan's Interior Min

Pakistan’s ousted Prime Minister would be arrested by the security officials deployed outside his Bani Gala residence after his protective bail, which was granted on June 2, expires, said the country’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. Last week, Peshawar High Court (PHC) granted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief a three-week transit bail against a surety bond of Pakistani rupees 50,000, as his party planned the second long march in Islamabad.

According to The News International, Sanaullah said that the former Pakistan PM had been charged in more than two dozen cases that include rioting, sedition, chaos and armed attacks on the federation. The Pakistani Interior Minister also noted that the security official deployed outside Khan’s residence would ultimately arrest him on the expiry of the PTI chief’s protective bail.

“How one can become a head of political party in a democratic society who instigates people and have complete disregard of moral and democratic values, terming his opponents traitors?” Sanaullah questioned, as per the report.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister said that they welcome Khan to Islamabad and noted that the security is being provided to the ex-PM as per the law. Sanaullah’s remarks came after late Saturday night, Islamabad police had said that in view of Imran Khan’s possible return to Islamabad from Peshawar, security around Bani Gala has been beefed up.

“In view of the expected arrival of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Bani Gala, security around Bani Gala has been strengthened and placed on high alert,” said the police.

Shehbaz govt accused Imran of making billions during his rule

Former Pakistan PM Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and her friend Farah Gogi made "billions" under the tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, alleged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Atta Ullah Tarar during a press conference. Tarar said, “It started in 2019 when Imran Khan gave a relief worth Pakistani rupees 320 million to Ahsan Jamil Gujjar - Farah's husband - under an amnesty scheme”, according to The Express Tribune.

The media outlet further quoted Tarar as saying that the PTI chief gave relief due to his personal relations and friendship between Bushra and Farah. To prove his claims, the PML-N leader reportedly even played an audio tape, purportedly, of a conversation between a business mogul and his daughter which revealed how Farah “demanded a gift” for the ex-first lady of Pakistan.

Image: PTI/Twitter

