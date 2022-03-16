Imran Khan's Afghan Strategy Backfires As Taliban Now Aims to destabilise Pakistan: Report

In a twist of events in Pakistan, the Taliban, who was aided by neighbouring Islamabad to takeover Kabul on August 15, 2021, and overthrow then Presiden Ashraf Ghani-governed democratic regime, is allegedly aiming to destabilise Pakistan's Democratic Parliamentary form of the federal government. In a stark instance of what experts say 'what goes around comes around', Islamist armed student group based along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) that is battling Islamabad, is seeking to launch a 'jihad' in Pakistan.

Cementing the predicament of political analysts in 2021 and their apprehensions of losing peace and stability in the subcontinent once the Taliban invaded Kabul, the hardline organisation is reportedly hell-bent on expanding its regime and taking the undue influence of a vulnerable Pakistan i.e. derailed economy, grey list in the FATF, allegedly a safe haven for notable terrorists, etc.

Taliban seeking to launch 'jihad' in Pakistan

Literally, the word 'jihad' denotes a struggle or fight against enemies of the Islamic faith while others interpret the spiritual struggle within oneself against sin as 'jihad'.

A March 13 report in Pakistan's national daily The Friday Times published hand-written pamphlets allegedly distributed by the TTP in Afghanistan and seeking donations for waging jihad across Pakistan, where the concept is outlawed. It was brought to the fore that the leaflets circulated by the Taliban are seeking the said donation in Afghanistan's Khost and Kunar provinces, where the group has managed to remobilise, subsequent to the Taliban's return to power.

ANI reported a Pakistani journalist from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province stating that the TTP has been raising funds from southern Afghanistan. Also, social media is flooded with the TTP's circulation of raging 'jihad' across Pakistan and the same is causing concern among the residents of Pakistan, The Times of Israel.

Furthermore, a TTP source confirmed the fundraising and told a journalist, " "We're doing what our brothers (Afghan Taliban) used to do (collect donations) in Pakistan".

In light of these developments, critics have said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will have to deal with the consequence of alleged Pakistan's nefarious activities eventually.

Who are TTP (Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan)?

TTP was founded by Baitullah Mehsud in South Waziristan at the end of 2007. The group was formed in response to a Pakistani military operation clearing the Lal Masjid mosque in Islamabad where a radical preacher held sway. However, after the formation of TTP, the group went on a rampage against the Pakistani state, targeting both civilians and security forces. But the Pakistani army retaliated and pushed the TTP leadership to Afghanistan, where it has been based since 2015, conducting a "low-intensity" warfare against Pakistan.

The TTP, known as the Pakistani Taliban, has been under the radar for several deadly attacks across Pakistan. The banned terrorist outfit is blamed for attacks including an attack on the Army headquarters in 2009, assaults on military bases and the 2008 bombing of the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad. Following the attack at the Afghan border, the TTP released a statement claiming five deaths. According to the international agency reports, the TTP informed that five personnel namely Naik Ajab Noor, Ziaullah, Naheed, Sameer Khan and Sajid were killed while four others were injured.