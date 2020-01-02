Imran Khan's Govt Approves Amendment To Pakistan Army Act In An Emergency Meeting

The Pakistan government in an emergency meeting on Wednesday approved amendments to the Army Act, nearly four weeks after it assured the Supreme Court of passing legislation on the extension and reappointment of an Army chief within six months. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had extended Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure through a notification on August 19. However, on November 26, the Supreme Court suspended the government order, citing irregularities in the manner the army chief, a close confidant of the prime minister, was granted an extension.

On November 28, Bajwa got a six-month conditional extension from the apex court, ending an unprecedented legal wrangle that shook the Imran Khan government and pitted the powerful military against the judiciary. Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who headed a three-member bench, announced the verdict after getting an assurance from the government that Parliament will pass legislation on the extension/reappointment of an Army chief within six months.

In Wednesday's meeting, which was presided over by the Pakistani Prime Minister, the amendments made to the clauses related to the Army chief's tenure and extension were passed unanimously, the Dawn News reported. The amended bill will now be presented before the Parliament in order to come into effect. Though the details regarding the amendments are not yet clear, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said it includes a proposal to extend the tenure of all the three services chief.

Imran Khan on Pakistan SC's decision

Even as the Pakistan Supreme Court reduced Imran Khan's initial decision on the tenure extension, the Prime Minister of Pakistan lauded the top court for allowing Bajwa to continue as the Pakistan Army chief for half a year. While doing so, he even took a jibe at the country's "external enemies" and the "mafias within", saying the verdict must be of "special disappointment" to them.

"Today must be a great disappointment to those who expected the country to be destabilised by a clash of institutions," Imran Khan said in a series of tweets soon after the Supreme Court announced its short verdict. "That this did not happen must be of special disappointment to our external enemies and mafias within," the Pakistani PM said. He did not identify Pakistan's "external enemies" and the "mafias within." However, he said the mafias have stashed their loot abroad and they wanted to protect the ill-gotten wealth by destabilising the country.

(With PTI inputs)