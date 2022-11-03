Imran Khan's PTI Party Vows To 'avenge' Assassination Attempt On Ex-Pakistan PM

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued its first response after an attempt was made to allegedly assassinate former Prime Minister Imran Khan at his rally in Punjab. Shortly after the attack, former Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, addressed the people gathered at the spot and vowed to 'avenge' the attack.

"The attack on Imran Khan is an attack on Pakistan. And this will be avenged. The blood of our children has been spilled, will you take revenge for this?" the PTI leader was heard asking the crowd. "Our party of peace has been targetted and our leader has been shot at. Those responsible for this, open your ears and listen, we will avenge this," he added.

Taking to Twitter, Dr. Shahbaz Gill, the Special Assistant to the ex-PM wrote, "Imran Khan is our Red Line - today an attempt has been made to cross that Red Line," while warning that Khan "will fight till his last breath." Dr. Shahbaz Gill further iterated Pakistan's support for the former Prime Minister. "This march will continue anyway. The real freedom struggle will continue," he wrote in the tweet.

عمران خان ہماری ریڈ لائین ہیں- آج وہ ریڈ لائین کراس کرنے کی کوشش کی گئی! #عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن_ہے pic.twitter.com/3zvofFriCq — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 3, 2022

Imran Khan wounded in the attack

The incident occurred during a long march organized by the PTI, near a container where Imran Khan was standing. The attack left several injured, including former Minister Faesal Javed. Meanwhile, Faesal Javed has confirmed that at least one person has been killed in the attack. The suspect has been taken into custody.