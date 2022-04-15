In Pakistan's Islamabad HC, Plea Filed Against Issuing Diplomatic Passport To Nawaz Sharif

In a key development, a petition has been filed in Islamabad High Court to stop Pakistan Government from issuing a diplomatic passport to the former Prime Minister of the country, Nawaz Shareef. The petitioner - one Naeem Haider - has reasoned that Nawaz is a 'convicted criminal' and therefore, a diplomatic passport should not be issued in his name. Haider, in the petition, has, in fact, sought Nawaz's arrest.

Several corruption cases had been launched by the Imran Khan government against the 72-year-old supremo of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) since his ouster from office by the Supreme Court in July 2017 in the Panama Papers case.

Nawaz Sharif left for London in 2019 after the Lahore High Court granted him four-week permission to go abroad for his treatment. He had given an undertaking to the Lahore High Court to return to Pakistan, citing his record to face the process of law and justice within four weeks or as soon as he is declared healthy and fit to travel by doctors.

Shehbaz Sharif orders issuance of diplomatic passport to Nawaz Sharif

Soon after replacing Imran Khan as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif had ordered the issuance of a diplomatic passport to his elder brother Nawaz Sharif, paving way for his re-entry to the Asian country. Local media reported that Nawaz is going to be back in Pakistan before Eid.