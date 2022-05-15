India Lodges Strong Protest Over Killing Of 2 Sikh Traders In Pak: 'Take Strict Action'

In its first reaction to the killing of two Sikh businessmen in Pakistan's Peshawar, the Minister of External Affairs (MEA) registered its strong protest with the Pakistan government. New Delhi has asked Islamabad to take strict action against those responsible for the targeted killing of members of the minority community in the neighbouring country. The MEA termed it a "shocking" and "deplorable" incident.

"We have seen the reports on the brutal killing of two Sikh traders by unidentified armed men in Peshawar. Sadly, this is not the first such case or a rare occurrence," MEA said.

It added, "Grave concerns have been expressed by various quarters of the Indian civil society and the Sikh community at this shocking and deplorable incident. We have registered our strong protest with the Government of Pakistan on continued targeting of members of the minority community in Pakistan. We call upon the authorities concerned to sincerely investigate the matter and take strict action against those responsible for this deplorable incident. We expect that the Government of Pakistan, in the discharge of its responsibilities, will look after the safety, security and well-being of its minority communities."

Two Sikh businessmen killed in broad daylight in Pakistan

Saljeet Singh (42) and Ranjeet Singh (38) were shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The incident took place in the Bata Tal bazaar in Sarband, 17 km from Peshawar.

The attackers fled after carrying out the attack. Till now, no group has claimed responsibility for the killing.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the attack and directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province chief minister Mahmood Khan to ensure immediate arrest and punishment of the culprits. The PM also expressed sympathies with the bereaved families of the deceased.

Many Indian politicians have also condemned the incident and called out the Pakistani government for not ensuring the security of the Sikh community.