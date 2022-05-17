Karachi Blast: Officials Claim Police Mobile Destroyed, Bomb Was Planted In Motorcycle

In a shocking development from Pakistan, a loud explosion has been reported in Karachi’s Kharadar area. Police and rescue officials have been dispatched to the site, as per local media reports. Reports suggest that at least 12 are injured including a police officer and one woman dead. The bomb was planted in a motorcycle. The nature of the blast is still unknown.

The blast took place in a crowded market area of Kharadar. Karachi, which is the economic hub of Pakistan, has become a war zone. Notably, this is the third such bomb blast reported from the city in a span of one month. As per local media reports, motorcycles, rickshaws and a police mobile suffered damage. According to a report by DAWN, City SP Ali Mardan Khoso said it was a bomb blast and that a police mobile was damaged in the explosion and a police officer was injured as well.

Karachi blast leaves 1 killed, 13 injured

This comes three days after a blast was reported from Karachi's busiest commercial area, Saddar. One person was killed and 13 others were injured in the blast. Police said the explosion occurred outside a hotel. "Law enforcement and security personnel have reached the spot with rescue teams. Until now 13 people have been moved to the hospital," a police officer said.

He said the explosion took place in a garbage bin but it was not clear whether it was a planted bomb or the explosion occurred because of some other reason. "Once the bomb disposal squad scans the area, we will know what caused the explosion," he said. An eyewitness said the explosion was so big it shattered windows of nearby apartments, shops, and cars and started a fire. "Some eight to ten vehicles parked on the road caught fire from the explosion," he said.