Karachi Police Chief’s Head Office Comes Under Pakistani Taliban Terrorist Attack

Heavily-armed Pakistani Taliban militants on Friday stormed the Karachi Police chief's office in the country's most populous city, sparking gunfire that killed three rebels and four others, the latest brazen assault on security forces amid an uptick in terror attacks across the country.

The attack took place around 7:10 pm local time.

A spokesperson of the Karachi Police confirmed in a statement that the Karachi police chief’s head office had come under attack.

Karachi Police chief Javed Odho also confirmed in a tweet that his office was under attack but said the security forces had responded strongly.

Law enforcement agencies cleared the five-story office of the city's police chief after nearly a four-hour operation.

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said in a tweet from his official handle that the building has been cleared.

"Three terrorists have been neutralised," he said.

Four people — including two police officers — also lost their lives, he said in a video shared on Twitter.

Fourteen persons— including Rangers personnel — were injured in the attack.

Police sources earlier said there were eight militants in the building.

Senior Police Official, DIG South Irfan Baloch said: “Some of the militants entered via the backside of the building while two entered from the main gate wearing police uniforms," he said.

“We have also found two cars with their doors open one at the back entrance of the building and one at the front in which the terrorists came around 7.10 today,” he said.

Baloch said the bomb disposal squad had combed both cars for explosive devices and also the suicide vests of the terrorists.

“They came prepared for a standoff and had sophisticated weapons and explosives," he said.

The dreaded Pakistani Taliban terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

A senior police official said that during the heavy exchange of firing two terrorists blew themselves up when cornered on the roof of the building.

“But the identification process is still going on and it will take some time before we can say exactly how many terrorists attacked the building and were killed or arrested,” he said.

The terrorists first threw half a dozen hand grenades into the main compound of the Karachi Police Chief’s office building and then entered the premises.

“Heavy firing is going on between paramilitary rangers, police and the attackers. All mobile vans in the district and area have been summoned urgently to the spot to surround the attackers,” one police source said earlier.

The attack comes as a big concern and embarrassment for the provincial government as the Karachi Police Chief's office and the Saddar police station are located on the main Shahrah-e-Faisal road which serves as the city's main thoroughfare which has a number of strategic installations, including the Pakistan Airforce’s Faisal Base.

There are many five-star hotels in close proximity.

Overseas cricket players, who are currently competing in the Pakistan Super League, are staying in these hotels.

A senior police official said as soon as the terror attack took place security had been increased at the team hotels and also at the National Stadium where matches are taking place.

The police closed down the Shahrah-e-Faisal road which links downtown Karachi to the airport during the operation to clear the building.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks since November when Pakistani Taliban ended a monthslong cease-fire with the government.

Last month, a Taliban suicide bomber blew himself up in a mosque packed with worshippers during afternoon prayers in the high-security zone in Pakistan's restive northwestern Peshawar city, killing over 100 people, mostly policemen.