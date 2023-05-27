Khushro Bakhtiar And Ali Zaidi Join The List Of PTI Deserters Following May 9 Events

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Ali Zaidi joined the list of PTI deserters on Friday, as per the Pakistan media reports. The decision to quit the party has come after the May 9 unrest in Pakistan. According to a local Pakistan newspaper, Khusro Bakhtiar shared the announcement through a video message. While announcing his decision, he said, "I can't go with the PTI's philosophy anymore. I had distanced myself from the PTI for the last year. I also remained inactive as a core committee member during that period."

Further, he added that the events of May 9 have forced him to move away from the ideology of the PTI and that he has informed the party leadership that "confrontation with institutions would be harmful". Whereas, Zaidi said, "I'm quitting politics. I'm resigning from my positions of Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh president, core committee member and MNA," reported Geo News.

Apart from him, former special assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan has also decided to leave the party due to the May 9 incident. While addressing the press briefing, Awan condemned the unrest that took place on May 9. She claimed that vandalism was planned at Zaman Park. Further, she asserted, "A conspiracy was hatched on a foreign agenda aimed at dishonouring country's institutions and pleasing foreign masters."

Leaders who have quit PTI till now

After the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9 and subsequent violent protests, a crackdown has been launched on the PTI where the leaders who have been allegedly involved are detained. The suspects include the country’s top civil-military leaders who would be going through trial under relevant laws of the country including the Army Act. Since then, several PTI leaders including close aides of Khan have announced their resignation from the party over May 9 vandalism with some blaming Khan’s policies for the attacks on the military installations, reported Geo News.

Here is the province-wise breakdown of PTI leaders who have parted ways with the deposed prime minister:

Punjab

Senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry

Senior vice president Shireen Mazari

Secretary general Asad Umar

Former provincial minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan

Ex-MPA Abdul Razaq Khan Niazi

Ex-MPA Makhdoom Iftikharul Hassan Gillani

Ex-MPA Mian Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri

Ex-MNA Khawaja Qutab Fareed Koreja

Founding member Aamer Mahmood Kiani

Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain

Former federal minister Malik Amin Aslam

PTI West Punjab President Faizullah Kamoka

Former PTI central deputy secretary general for Islamabad Dr Muhammad Amjad

Additional secretary general south Punjab Malik Asif Awan

Ex-MPA Jalil Sharqpuri

Ex-MPA Syed Saeedul Hassan

Ex-MPA Saleem Akhtar Labar

MNA Chaudhry Hussain Elahi

Ticket holder (PP-247) Chaudhry Ehsanul Haq

Ticket holder (PP-248) Dr Mohammad Afzal

Ticket holder (PP-257) Chaudhary Jehanzeb Rasheed

Ex-MPA Zaheeruddin Khan Alizai

Ex-MPA Aun Dogar

Ex-MPA Abdul Hai Dasti

Ex-MPA Malik Mujtaba Niaz Gishkori

Ex-MPA Alamdar Husain Qureshi

Ex-MPA Sajjad Hussain Cheena

Ex-MPA Sardar Qaisar Abbas Khan Magsi

Ex-MPA Ashraf Rind

Ex-MPA Javed Ansari

Ex-MNA Maleeka Ali Bokhari

Ex-MPA Javed Akhtar Ansari

Ex-MPA Ahsan Saleem Baryar

Muhammad Saleem Baryar

Ex-MPA Ansir Iqbal Baryar

President PTI Gujranwala Khalid Aziz Lone

Ex-MPA Mian Mumtaz Ahmad Maharwi

Ex-MPA Asif Manzoor

Jamshed Iqbal Cheema

Ex-MPA Musarrat Jamshed Cheema

Ex-MPA Ayaz Khan Niazi

Ex-MPA Malik Akram Kanhon

Ex-MPA Murad Raas

Ex-MPA Pir Ahmad Khagga

Ex-MPA Raja Yawar Kamal

Ex-MPA Chaudhry Muhammad Adnan

Abrar-ul-Haq

Senator leader Saifullah Niazi

Ex-MNA Khurram Shahzad

Ex-MPA Mian Ahsan Ansar Bhatti

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Ex-MPA Muhammad Waris Aziz

Khusro Bakhtiar

Ex-MPA Ahmad Shah Khagga

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Former provincial minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Malik

Ex-KP government spokesperson Ajmal Wazir

Former advisor to chief minister Malik Qasim Khan Khattak

MNA Usman Tarakai

MNA Malik Jawad Hussain

Ex-KP minister Muhammad Iqbal Wazir

Ex-MPA Nadia Sher

District leader Malik Qayyum Hissam

Ex-MPA Nadia Sher Ali

Ex-MPA Haider Ali Khan

Sindh

Sindh President Ali Zaidi

MPA Bilal Ghaffar

MNA Jay Prakash

Sindh MPA Omar Omari

PTI Sindh Vice President Mehmood Moulvi

PTI Karachi President Aftab Siddiqui

MPA Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah

MPA Sanjay Gangwani

MPA Dr Imran Shah

District President Khairpur Syed Ghulam Shah

Ex-MPA Karim Bakhsh Gabol

MPA Imran Ali Shah

Ex-MPA Omar Amari

Ex-MNA Syma Nadeem

MPA Muhammad Abbas Jafri

Rabia Azfar Nizami

Balochistan