'Killer Selfies' With Pakistan Man Who Shot US Citizen Surface, Peshawar Police Joins In

Days after he shot a US citizen in Pakistan's Peshawar court, Khalid Khan continues to live on as the nation's 'hero' with people rushing to click selfies with the newly-born social media sensation.

On July 29, Khalid shot US citizen Tahir Ahmad Naseem, an Ahmadiyya Muslim facing trial for blasphemy in front of the judge in a court situated in a high-security zone in Pakistan's Peshawar city. However, Imran Khan's 'Naya Pakistan' only seems to be celebrating his killer, as police personnel and ruling party PTI leaders have all rush to click selfies with the 'lion' and 'ghazi' of the country.

Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat shared images of how even the Peshawar elite police squad couldn't resist themselves from posing for a selfie with the killer, this when he was 'arrested' for his grievous crime, a shocking incident that brings to light the crumbling justice system in Pakistan.

Peshawar elite police squad poses for a selfie with Faisal alias Khalid who last week killed Tahir Ahmad Naseem in a courtroom over blasphemy charges. pic.twitter.com/vpNw5fmj5C — Ihsan Tipu Mehsud (@IhsanTipu) August 3, 2020

Earlier Pakistan's very own ruling party PTI's leader Haleem Adil Sheikhput up a photo of the killer on his Facebook page shortly after the incident, changing his display picture with Khalid in a filter that showers flower petals onto the photo. Ahmadiyyas along with several other minority communities have been time and time again abused under Pakistan's blasphemy laws which rules out the offender's pleas and ensures a quick end to the 'criminal.'

Pakistan's Parliament in 1974 declared the Ahmadi community as non-Muslims. A decade later, they were banned from calling themselves Muslims. They are also banned from preaching and from travelling to Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage. Many members of the minority communities in Pakistan - the Ahmadis, Hindus, Christians and Sikhs are being charged with draconian blasphemy laws.

