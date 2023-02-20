Lahore High Court Grants Protective Bail To Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on February 20, Monday, was granted protective bail by the Lahore High Court in the case pertaining to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan after the poll body disqualified Khan in a prohibited funding case in 2022. After several notices served to Khan, the PTI chairman finally appeared before the Court.

High drama unfolds in Lahore High Court

A two-judge bench of the Lahore High Court headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi had resumed the hearing of the bail plea of Khan on Monday. Taking note of the PTI Chairman's absence, the bench had inquired from his counsel, Advocate Khwaja Tariq Rahim, as to where he was, given the time to appear in Court was 2 pm. The bench noted that Imran Khan is 'a leader, a role model and should remain so', post which the PTI Chairman's counsel promised to produce him before 5 pm.

At the given time, Khan reached the court but given the PTI’s workers massive rush in the premises, his counsel pleaded with the Court to mark the attendance of the injured leader in his vehicle but the bench turned down the request.

The bench had adjourned the hearing till 7:30 pm, directing the security officials to pave way for the PTI chief to reach courtroom. The bench had warned the lawyers that the judges would leave if the former Prime Minister won’t reach the courtroom in the given time.

Khan had moved the Lahore Court after the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad last week rejected his request for an extension in his interim bail.