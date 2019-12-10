Learn From Indians, Chinese: Imran Khan To Pakistanis Living Abroad

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad to mark the Anti-Corruption Day, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on December 10 urged the Pakistanis living abroad to learn from overseas Indians and Chinese as they have invested heavily in their motherland while assuring them a corruption-free environment to boost the economy. Pakistan is facing an existential threat due to rampant corruption, Khan said. He condemned the overseas Pakistanis for living a luxurious life abroad while their country was in need. He also said that the people were unaware of the dire consequences corruption could have on their lives. The reason why Pakistanis do not invest in their country as they are worried about the corruption, Khan was quoted as saying by the twitter handle of the Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

"The money that we had to spend on the education of youth, research, and higher education, has been spent to make palaces across the seas and fill hefty bank accounts. People don't understand the relation between corruption and their lives... corruption badly affects them. Overseas Chinese invested in China, & overseas Indians invested in India; their economies boomed. Overseas Pakistanis are our great asset. I am connected with them. They are reluctant to invest in Pakistan because of corruption and bribery. Overseas Pakistanis are our great asset. I am connected with them. They are reluctant to invest in Pakistan because of corruption and bribery," the Prime Minister said.

Imran Khan hails India and China

As per reports, non-resident Indians have led to significant growth in the Indian Economy. World Bank estimates revealed that India's remittances are the highest in the world, standing at $79 billion, followed by China and Mexico at $67 billion and $36 billion respectively in 2018. The illegal wealth outside the country leads to devaluation and rise in inflation noted Khan. He also drew an example of Chinese President Xi Jinping for his ruthless drive against corrupt officials in Beijing. "President Xi jailed around 500 people of ministerial-level... this shows he is a real statesman," Khan said. The same was reiterated by Sultan Mehmood Hali, a political and strategic analyst who told a news agency on December 10 that the Chinese anti-corruption model is ideal for adoption. He added that by following the Chinese model, the Pakistani government can carry out anti-corruption and even investigate politicians and government officials.

(With inputs from PTI)

