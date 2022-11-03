Quick links:
Former Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid reacted to the assassination attempt on former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said, "They have conspired to assassinate Imran Khan. They are criminal-minded."
As of now, one person has died and eight are severely injured in the assassination attempt on former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, including the ex-PM himself.
The shooter has been identified as Muhammad Naveed from Wazirabad. One 9mm pistol and two empty magazines have been recovered from the shooter. He is MNA Alamgir Khan's guard.
The moment of the firing during Imran Khan's march has been captured on camera
Around a dozen shots were fired at former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his associates.
The moment gunshots were fired at Imran Khan's rally in Pakistan's Punjab
Pak PM Shehbaz Shareef directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to seek report from IG Punjab on firing incident during Haqeeqi Azaadi March of Imran Khan.
"It's a development that just took place. We're closely keeping an eye & we'll continue to monitor ongoing developments. Don't have anything beyond that to say as it's just a developing story," said MEA Spox Arindam Bagchi on firing on Imran Khan's rally in Pak wherein he too is injured.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has postponed his press conference to be held today regarding his visit to China due to the firing incident in Gujranula.
Mehbooba Mufti reacted to assassination attempt on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, and tweeted:
Imran Khan took bullets on both legs, Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid confirms, adds Khan is out of danger
After an assassination attempt on former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry addressed the people gathered at the location where the firing took place.
In the latest update, Imran Khan shifted to his own hospital- Shaukat Khanum; 4 member medical board constituted for ex-Prime Minister of Pakistan.
'Got a new life,' says Imran Khan in first response after injury in assassination bid
'Got a new life,' says Imran Khan in first response after injury in assassination bid
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the firing on Imran Khan's container, leaving the ex-PM and several others injured.
At least one killed during firing at former PM Imran Khan's container, says Faisal Javed Khan who himself is Injured.
On Tape: The moment shots were fired at Imran Khan's march in which the ex Pakistan PM has been injured
Image shows Imran Khan's right leg bandaged after a man opened fire at him in Gujranwala.
Former Pakistan Minister Faisal Javed Khan informs that he is injured in an assassination attempt on Imran Khan.
Injured in the assassination attempt on Imran Khan, Senator Faisal Javed Khan speaks
Republic Media Network has accessed the shooter's image caught on camera.
Alleged shooter at Imran Khan's rally caught by the public; former Pakistan PM injured and taken away.
Alleged shooter at Imran Khan's rally caught by the public; former Pakistan PM injured and taken away
Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan was reportedly injured as shots were fired near his long march container. As per reports, he received gunshots in his leg.
بزدلوں نے اپنی اوقات دکھا دی ہے— Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) November 3, 2022
عمران خان صاحب زخمی ہے اللہ تعالی انکو محفوظ رکھے پوری قوم عمران خان کی زندگی کے لئے دعا کرے۔
A firing has taken place near a container of PTI Chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, leaving several injured, including former minister Faesal Javed.
Imran Khan has been moved from the container to a safer place. He was taken down from the container on a stretcher.
Imran Khan's own manager injured during firing near his container; Ex-Pakistan Prime Minister reportedly safe
Firing during Imran Khan's march, ex-Pakistan PM's manager injured