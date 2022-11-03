Last Updated:

LIVE: Assassination Attempt On Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan; Admitted To Hospital

In a major breaking update from Pakistan, a firing has taken place near a container of PTI Chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, leaving 8 people, including the ex-PM himself injured. The incident has been reported in Wazirabad city of Pakistan's Punjab.

18:09 IST, November 3rd 2022
'Conspired to assassinate Imran Khan': Former Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid

Former Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid reacted to the assassination attempt on former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said, "They have conspired to assassinate Imran Khan. They are criminal-minded." 

18:06 IST, November 3rd 2022
One killed, 8 injured in firing incident so far

As of now, one person has died and eight are severely injured in the assassination attempt on former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, including the ex-PM himself. 

18:01 IST, November 3rd 2022
Shooter identified as Muhammad Naveed from Wazirabad

The shooter has been identified as Muhammad Naveed from Wazirabad. One 9mm pistol and two empty magazines have been recovered from the shooter. He is MNA Alamgir Khan's guard. 

 

17:58 IST, November 3rd 2022
WATCH: The moment of the firing during Imran Khan's march has been captured on camera

 

17:56 IST, November 3rd 2022
Around dozen shots fired at Imran Khan and his associates

Around a dozen shots were fired at former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his associates. 

 

17:53 IST, November 3rd 2022
Shehbaz Shareef directs Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to seek report on assassination attempt on Imran Khan

Pak PM Shehbaz Shareef directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to seek report from IG Punjab on firing incident during Haqeeqi Azaadi March of Imran Khan. 

17:52 IST, November 3rd 2022
India gives first reaction to assassination attempt on Imran Khan; 'we'll continue to monitor'

"It's a development that just took place. We're closely keeping an eye & we'll continue to monitor ongoing developments. Don't have anything beyond that to say as it's just a developing story," said MEA Spox Arindam Bagchi on firing on Imran Khan's rally in Pak wherein he too is injured.

17:49 IST, November 3rd 2022
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif postpones his press conference after assassination attempt on Imran Khan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has postponed his press conference to be held today regarding his visit to China due to the firing incident in Gujranula.

17:47 IST, November 3rd 2022
 Mehbooba Mufti reacts to assassination attempt on Imran Khan; 'condemn cowardly attack'

 Mehbooba Mufti reacted to assassination attempt on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, and tweeted: 

 

17:45 IST, November 3rd 2022
Imran Khan took bullets on both legs, Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid confirms; 'Khan is out of danger'

Imran Khan took bullets on both legs, Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid confirms, adds Khan is out of danger

17:44 IST, November 3rd 2022
Fawad Chaudhry addresses people gathered at location of firing

After an assassination attempt on former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry addressed the people gathered at the location where the firing took place. 

 

17:41 IST, November 3rd 2022
Imran Khan shifted to his own hospital- Shaukat Khanum; 4 member medical board constituted for ex-PM

In the latest update, Imran Khan shifted to his own hospital- Shaukat Khanum; 4 member medical board constituted for ex-Prime Minister of Pakistan. 

17:38 IST, November 3rd 2022
'Got a new life,' says Imran Khan in first response after injury in assassination bid

'Got a new life,' says Imran Khan in first response after injury in assassination bid

 

17:37 IST, November 3rd 2022
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemns assassination attempt on Imran Khan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the firing on Imran Khan's container, leaving the ex-PM and several others injured. 

 

17:34 IST, November 3rd 2022
At least one killed during firing at former PM Imran Khan's container, says Faisal Javed Khan

At least one killed during firing at former PM Imran Khan's container, says Faisal Javed Khan who himself is Injured. 

17:32 IST, November 3rd 2022
On Tape: The moment shots were fired at Imran Khan's march in which the ex Pakistan PM has been injured

 

17:31 IST, November 3rd 2022
Image shows Imran Khan's right leg bandaged after a man opened fire at him in Gujranwala

Image shows Imran Khan's right leg bandaged after a man opened fire at him in Gujranwala. 

 

17:30 IST, November 3rd 2022
Pakistan Minister Faisal Javed Khan informs he is injured in an assassination attempt on Imran Khan

Former Pakistan Minister Faisal Javed Khan informs that he is injured in an assassination attempt on Imran Khan. 

 

17:22 IST, November 3rd 2022
Alleged shooter arrested; caught on camera

 Republic Media Network has accessed the shooter's image caught on camera. 

 

17:19 IST, November 3rd 2022
Alleged shooter at Imran Khan's rally caught by the public; former Pakistan PM injured and taken away

Alleged shooter at Imran Khan's rally caught by the public; former Pakistan PM injured and taken away. 

 

17:15 IST, November 3rd 2022
Ex-PM Imran Khan injured after firing near his long march container; receives gunshots on leg

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan was reportedly injured as shots were fired near his long march container. As per reports, he received gunshots in his leg. 

 

17:09 IST, November 3rd 2022
Former Pakistan Minister severely injured

A firing has taken place near a container of PTI Chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, leaving several injured, including former minister Faesal Javed. 

17:07 IST, November 3rd 2022
Imran Khan moved to safer place after firing

Imran Khan has been moved from the container to a safer place. He was taken down from the container on a stretcher.

 

 

17:02 IST, November 3rd 2022
Imran Khan's own manager injured during firing near his container; Ex-Pakistan Prime Minister reportedly safe

 

17:01 IST, November 3rd 2022
Firing during Imran Khan's march, ex-Pakistan PM's manager & former Sindh Governor injured

 

