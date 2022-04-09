Last Updated:

Maryam Nawaz Demands Arrest Of Imran Khan, Speaker & Dy Speaker Ahead Of No-trust Vote

PML(N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has demanded the arrest of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.

Amid the ongoing developments in Pakistan’s National Assembly on the no-confidence motion, PML(N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has demanded the arrest of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly. This development comes after Speaker Asad Qaiser reportedly refused to vote on the no-trust vote against Khan, saying that he cannot betray Khan. 

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz wrote, "If the country is to be saved, then Imran Khan, the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker should be arrested for hostility to the country and for harming the country and the constitution. This should be the demand of the whole nation. Arise and liberate your Pakistan from the illegitimate occupation of a usurper. Raise your voice for the country #IstandWithPakistan."

"Supreme Court of Pakistan must take immediate suo motto notice of brazen violation of its decision & order arrests of Imran Khan, Speaker & Deputy Speaker before he blows everything up. Bureaucracy/administrations should refuse to comply with any orders coming from the government," she added. 

Imran Khan seeks NRO

Imran Khan has demanded National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to protect him from arrest, sources said. Team Imran wants an assurance that if the no-confidence motion succeeds and a new government is formed, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will not file cases against Imran Khan and the cabinet and they will not be arrested. According to reports, Prime Minister Imran Khan is ready to step down with safety guarantees. Meanwhile, the Pakistan National Assembly session has been adjourned once against and is expected to resume at 10 pm (IST).

Imran Khan calls for Cabinet Meeting 

Ahead of the no-trust vote, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for an emergency meeting of his Cabinet Ministers late on Saturday night. This comes as his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is expected to lose the no-confidence vote scheduled to take place later in the evening. The cabinet meeting is underway and according to sources, Imran Khan and his cabinet resign after the meeting. Army's 111 brigade will take control of the PM House and presidency.

