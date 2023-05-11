Maryam Sharif Slams Pakistan SC's Decision On Imran Khan: 'Chief Justice Should Join PTI'

In a fiery response to the Pakistani Supreme Court's recent ruling, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has criticized the decision to declare the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case as "illegal." Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Sharif took to Twitter to express her dissatisfaction with the court's verdict, aiming her comments directly at Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

Maryam Sharif's tweet accused Chief Justice Bandial of being pleased to release what she referred to as a "criminal" and claimed that he was responsible for the attacks on vital national facilities. She went on to accuse him of being a shield for a controversial figure and exacerbating the already volatile situation in the country. Maryam Sharif concluded her tweet with a suggestion that Chief Justice Bandial should resign from his post and join Imran Khan's party.

چیف جسٹس صاحب کو آج قومی خزانے کے 60 ارب ہڑپ کرنے والے وارداتیے کو مل کر بہت خوشی ہوئی اور اس سے بھی زیادہ خوشی انھیں اس مجرم کو رہا کر کے ہوئی۔ ملک کی اہم ترین اور حساس تنصیبات پر حملوں کے سب سے بڑے ذمہ دار چیف جسٹس ہیں جو ایک فتنہ کی ڈھال بنے ہوئے ہیں اور ملک میں لگی آگ پر تیل… — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) May 11, 2023

Pakistani Supreme Court's decision is a relief for PTI

The Supreme Court's decision to declare Imran Khan's arrest "null and void" comes as a significant relief for the PTI, providing a boost to the party and its leader. Following the court's ruling, authorities have been ordered to release Imran Khan immediately, and he has been directed to approach the Islamabad High Court (IHC) once again.

Imran Khan, who served as Pakistan's prime minister until his ousting in April last year, was presented in court amidst tight security measures. Although the Supreme Court had initially set a specific time for Khan's appearance, the proceedings experienced a delay of over an hour before he was presented.

Upon resuming the hearing, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial expressed his satisfaction at seeing Imran Khan and remarked that the court believed his arrest to be illegal. Chief Justice Bandial further stated that the case should be heard by the Islamabad High Court, emphasising that the decision of the high court should be accepted by all parties involved.

The ruling has sparked intense debate and varying reactions among political circles in Pakistan, highlighting the deep polarisation within the country's political landscape. Maryam Sharif's strong response reflects the ongoing tensions between rival political factions, further intensifying the political discourse surrounding the case.

As the legal proceedings continue, all eyes will be on the Islamabad High Court, which will have the crucial task of determining the future course of action. The outcome of this legal battle is likely to have far-reaching implications for Pakistan's political dynamics and the relationship between key political actors.