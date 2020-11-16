Massive Anti-France Protest In Pakistan As Thousands March From Rawalpindi To Islamabad

Thousands of supporters of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Sunday marched from Rawalpindi to Faizabad in Islamabad to protest against the publication of "blasphemous" sketches in France, that stoked controversy in the European nation, followed by a series of killing and attacks by religious extremists.

As per the local media, scores of protestors from Barelvi hardline group TLP marched towards Islamabad amid heavy deployment of police attempting to curb the anti-France protests. Meanwhile, over 3,000 people staged a sit-in at Faizabad Bridge even during heavy rain.

Protest rally of Tehrik-e-Labbaik against France in Rawalpindi today: pic.twitter.com/8XLLjgbdDJ — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) November 15, 2020

The rally was led by Saad Rizvi, son of Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi and other prominent leaders of TLP, including Allama Shafique Amini, Allama Abdul Ghafoor and Qari Shafique. The demonstrators were heading towards Faizabad interchange, close to Islamabad, where the French Embassy.

'No media coverage of protests'

Meanwhile, some Twitter users slammed the Pakistan media for not reporting the protests.

15 thousand "anti-France protesters" have sieged all entrances to Pindi/Islamabad. The government has failed to contain their advances. Cellphone services suspended. Not a single news room is reporting. @shiblifaraz keeping your people in the dark like this is criminal. Shame! — Shahrukh Waheed (@ScharukhWaheed) November 15, 2020

Shameful display of spinelessness by all news rooms in Pakistan. No coverage of the #PashtoonLongMarch2Miranshah and no coverage of what is happening in the Islamabad/Rawalpindi. News rooms are supposed to report on what is happening in the country right? Yeh kia bharwat hai? — Shahrukh Waheed (@ScharukhWaheed) November 15, 2020

Earlier, reports had emerged on blockades being installed at various entry points of Islamabad, including Faizabad, with heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces to stop the TLP rally from entering the city.

Why the protests against France?

The demonstrations in Pakistan, which followed anti-France protests across a number of countries over the last few weeks, came after President Emmanuel Macron's string of comments linking terrorism and extremism to religion. Macron recently attempted clarifications on prominent media outlets with the French President's office saying the interview was aimed at clarifying misunderstandings around France's position and the president's words which they say have been taken out of context.

The protests and calls for boycotts of French products began initially after Macron eulogised a French teacher in Paris who was decapitated for showing religious-themed caricatures first published by Charlie Hebdo in class. Two attacks followed on a group of worshippers in a church in Nice, and a Greek priest in Lyon.

On Sunday in the Pakistani city of Karachi, hundreds of supporters of the main Islamist party, Jaamat-e-Islami, set an effigy of Macron on fire. The crowd of about 500 chanted against Macron and called for the boycott of French products. Earlier Sunday in Karachi, Shiite students marched for three kilometres (1.8 miles) chanting and pledging to sacrifice their lives for the honour of Islam and its prophet. Some 500 students, including a couple of hundred women, dragged French flags on the floor and carried pictures of Macron. One banner depicted Marcon's face with a big cross.

