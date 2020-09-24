'Minorities Fleeing For Their Lives,' Bangladesh Christian Association Slams Pakistan

Calling out Pakistan for its atrocities against minorities, the Bangladesh Christian Association slammed the Imran-Khan led government on Thursday asking it to repeal its blasphemy law and release the minorities who had been unlawfully arrested under it. Sending a letter to Imran Khan through the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka, the association has called out the persecution of minorities and Christians in the state, talking about how minorities were falsely sentenced under blasphemy charges in the country.

"We are aware that blasphemy remains a contentious issue in Pakistan and hundreds of Pakistani Christians and other minorities have fled the country fearing for their lives over allegations of blasphemy. Unproven accusations of blasphemy have led to extrajudicial killings, mob lynching and violent protests targetting minority community members," the letter said.

While quoiting multiple examples, the association shared how a sessions court had sentenced Asif Pervaiz, a Pakistani Christian to death for allegedly sending a derogatory text message over the Prophet. The letter also mentions a Christian man, David Masih, who was charged with blasphemy after pages of the Quran were found in a drain in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

"We would like to draw the attention of the Government of Pakistan as well as lawmakers, politicians, the judiciary, the civil society and the people of Pakistan in this connection and demand the repealing of the blasphemy law as early as possible to save the minority people in Pakistan," the letter read.

Calling out Pakistan's abuse of human rights, the association has slammed the Blasphemy law terming it as "vague and arbitrary", saying that it leaves massive scopes for "misuse", to fan communal hatred and enmity against minorities.

"We would highly appreciate if the issue is taken care of in the purview of human rights and humanity. We are looking forward to your sympathetic steps and actions, the letter concluded.

(With Agency Inputs)