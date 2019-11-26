Nine Members Of Pakistan Navy Die In Bus Crash In Karachi

At least nine navy personnel were reported dead and 29 others were injured in a bus crash which took place near Bela town, in the Balochistan province on November 26. The accident took place due to the failure of brakes.

Assistant commissioner for Bela town, informed the international media that the bus crash which took place near Balochistan province killed nine navy soldiers and injured 29. The bus was traveling to Karachi from the Naval base of Balochistan province to the Ormara area of Gwadar district. The soldiers were going back to their hometown for the holidays. When the bus reached Bozi top in Lasbela, it plunged into the ditch due to a technical fault.

READ: Bus Crash: Driver Was On First Trip During Fatal Crash That Killed 4

Initial investigation has revealed that the accident took place when the bus lost its control due to failed brakes. However, the investigation is going on. The Assistant commissioner of Bela said, “Rescue teams of the Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Coastguards and Levies soon reached the accident site and helped in shifting the bodies and injured to Ormara Naval Base's hospital,”. He further added that the bodies of those who died in the accident and the injured have been taken to PNS Darman Jah hospital in Ormara.

READ: Utah Bus Crash: 4 Dead, Dozens Injured; Death Toll Expected To Rise

READ: Tour Bus Crashes On Wet New Zealand Road, 5 Chinese Killed

Utah bus crash

Earlier in September, a tour bus carrying around 31 people in Utah, crashed on a highway, killing 4 people and injuring dozens more. The four dead were tourists from China. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Street said the bus rolled onto a guard rail, crushing its roof and ramming the rail's vertical post into the bus. The incident took place near a highway rest stop, just a few miles away from Utah's Bryce Canyon National Park, a landscape of narrow road consisting of red-rock spires. Sgt Street also said that not everyone on board was wearing seatbelts, which is common in tour buses. The authorities investigating the crash, have stated that the driver swerved the bus on the way to the park, but when he yanked the steering wheel to put the bus back onto the road, the vehicle lost momentum and rolled over.

READ: Hyderabad: 12 Injured In Bus Accident