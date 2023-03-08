Organisers Of Aurat March Presents 60 Demands Including End To Patriarchal Violence In Pak

Aurat March organisers in Pakistan's Lahore on Monday, March 7 presented a list of 60 demands, including an end to patriarchal violence, the increased representation of women at all levels of decision-making concerning climate change, a reduction in the defence budget and increased allocations for health and education.

Notably, the list of 60 demands was presented by women's rights activists including Farzana Bari and Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir. The demands were presented before the media at a pre-march press conference at the National Press Club (NPC).

The demands also include raising minimum wage allocations and moving away from anti-poor policies of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and debt traps. According to organisers, "The decision to focus on the feminisation of climate justice was taken in the aftermath of the floods that reportedly ravaged the country last year resulting in over 1,100 deaths and destruction and damage to one million homes."

'Overall relief and rehabilitation efforts needed': Aurat March organisers

The women in Pakistan hold 'Aurat March' to observe International Women’s Day. The march is an annual political demonstration in Pakistani cities such as Lahore, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Faisalabad, Multan, Quetta, Karachi, Islamabad and Peshawar. The first Aurat March was taken out in 2018 in Karachi.

Aurat March organisers reportedly asserted that overall relief and rehabilitation efforts were required in Pakistan and are still needed today. "The specific impact on women and young girls had been largely neglected in the mainstream discourse. Key demands had been advanced for 2023 by Aurat March Islamabad, including bringing an end to period poverty, ensuring economic justice and budgetary allocations for universal childcare in all formal work spaces in Pakistan and formalisation of informal sector/market (where a majority of women are employed)."

Organisers of the march reportedly said that despite an application for the grant of a no-objection certificate (NOC) submitted to the district administration well in advance, the same was turned down without any cogent reason just mere days before the march.

According to the organisers, the march would begin from outside the National Press Club at 2 pm and conclude at D-Chowk in Lahore as per routine on March 8.

Pakistan's Human Right Commission denounces Lahore administration's decision

Recently, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) sharply denounced the Lahore district administration’s decision to refuse the Aurat March organisers permission to host a public rally in commemoration of International Women’s Day on March 8.

Pakistan's Human Rights Commission expressed sadness that the district administration routinely challenges the right of peaceful assembly because of controversial placards and strong reservations from the general public and religious organisations that apparently threaten law and order.

According to a report, the interim Punjabi administration must respect the right of the Aurat March participants to a peaceful assembly and guarantee their complete protection.