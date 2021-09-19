Pakistan Federal Minister Choudhary Fawad Hussain came in strong support of PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu who was dubbed as a 'national security threat' by Captain Amarinder Singh, expressing his surprise over the allegations by the former Punjab CM. The Pakistan Minister defended Sidhu's close ties with leaders such as PM Imran Khan and Pak Army chief Gen Bajwa reminding Amarinder Singh of his close relationship with former President Musharraf. Choudhary Fawad Hussain told Amarinder Singh to 'have a heart' and not raise objections against Sidhu, who is eyeing the CM post after his resignation.

After tendering his resignation, Amarinder Singh had said that he would strongly oppose his Navjot Singh Sidhu's name for CM of Punjab 'for the sake of India'. "It's a matter of national security. Pakistan PM Imran Khan is his friend. Sidhu has a relation with army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa," Amarinder said in an interview with news agency ANI hours after stepping down.

Captain raises alarm over Sidhu's connection with Pak leaders

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday tendered his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit after continued 'humiliation' by the Congress leadership. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Captain Amarinder Singh said that he will not support 'incompetent' Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and called him the 'wrong' person for Punjab.

Amarinder Singh also slammed Siddhu's close association with Pakistan."I had condemned Sidhu when he went to Pakistan and met Imran Khan and Bajwa. Here my soldiers are getting killed and you are going there and hugging the Pakistani Chief. I asked him (Sidhu), do u know how many drones are coming into Punjab on daily basis, how much weaponry, RDX, grenades and ammunition are coming into the state? Pakistan is doing all that and you are taking to the Pakistani leaders," Singh said.

#CaptainSpeaksToArnab | 'He (Sidhu) is Imran Khan's friend, he went for his swearing-in ceremony. He is only interested in himself': Watch Captain Amarinder Singh's full interview with Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants To Know | @network_netsurf | https://t.co/zIJZVNWJGJ pic.twitter.com/duY5Qag99V — Republic (@republic) September 18, 2021

Sources have reported that Navjot Singh Sidhu had promoted his name for the CM during a late-night meeting between Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat and central observers. Sidhu and a group of pro-Sidhu MLAs want the chief minister's face to be from the Jatt Sikh community.