Pak PM Extends Holi Wishes Days After Hindu Students Attacked For Celebrating Festival

On the festive occasion of Holi, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday extended his felicitations and greetings to the Hindu community.

I extend my heartiest felicitations & greetings to Hindus around the world, especially our Pakistani Hindu community, on the festive occasion of Holi. May the Festival of Colours & Spring bring peace and joy for all! — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 7, 2023



Taking to Twitter, the premier conveyed his greetings to the Pakistani Hindu community and Hindus across the globe.

The greetings from the Pakistan Premier come days after the maltreatment of Hindu students in a university, where reportedly at least 30 students were subjected to brutality for celebrating Holi.

Hindu students in Pakistan attacked for celebrating Holi

As many as 15 Hindu students from Pakistan were injured on Monday, March 6, after allegedly being stopped from celebrating Holi on the grounds of Punjab University in Lahore by members of a radical Islamic student organisation. The incident took place when over 30 students from the minority community of Pakistan gathered to celebrate Holi on the premises of Punjab University.

"As students gathered at the lawns of the law college, the Islami Jamiat Tulba (IJT) activists forcibly stopped them from celebrating Holi, which led to a clash that resulted in injuries to 15 Hindu students," Kashif Brohi, a university student, said.

The student also revealed that they had obtained permission in advance from the university authorities to celebrate Holi on the premises of the institution. Khet Kumar, one of the injured Hindu students, claimed that "the university guards thrashed them when they staged a rally outside the vice chancellor's office to denounce the treatment meted out by IJT members. The IJT and the security guards responsible for beating and torturing us have been reported to the authorities. However, no FIR has been filed in connection with the incident."

Ibrahim Shahid, a spokesman for Punjab University, asserts that none of its students were involved in the incident. Khurram Shahzad, a different spokesperson for Punjab University, claimed that "the varsity administration had not given permission to hold Holi celebrations at the lawns of the law college."