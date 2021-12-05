Last Updated:

Pakistan: 124 Arrested Over Mob Lynching Of Sri Lankan National In Sialkot

The mob who lynched a Sri Lankan executive named Diyawadanage Don Nandasri Priyantha, and burnt his body have been arrested by the police.

Rohit Ranjan
The mob who lynched a Sri Lankan executive named Diyawadanage Don Nandasri Priyantha, and burnt his body have been arrested by the police. As per the reports of Geo News, so far 124 people who have been found guilty of manslaughter have been arrested in Sialkot. Officials from the police force announced that in the grisly murder case, 124 people including 13 main suspects have been nabbed. All of the apprehended suspects will be brought before the court for physical remand in order to interrogate the accused persons in the case.

Angry followers of the extremist Islamist group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) vandalised a textile factory on Friday, and lynched the factory's general manager Diyawadana, setting his body on fire over blasphemy claims, according to PTI. Several videos circulating on the internet showed a large group of people congregating at the location. Diyawadana, who was in his 40s,  moved to Pakistan in 2010 in search of a job, and since 2012, he had been working as manufacturing manager at a textile factory in Sialkot. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister's statement

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa expressed his grief over the lynching of Srilankan national Diyawadanage Priyantha in Pakistan on Saturday, according to ANI. The Prime Minister was shocked to learn about the brutal attack by extremist mobs in Pakistan against Diyawadanage Don Nandasri Priyantha. In a tweet, PM Rajapaksa expressed his condolences to his wife and family. He also stated that Sri Lanka and its people have faith in Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to follow through on his promise to prosecute all those responsible for the murder, as Khan promised to do so.

PM Imran Khan told Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa that the mob that lynched Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana on blasphemy claims, would face no mercy. According to PTI, Khan called President Rajapaksa and informed him that the Pakistani security forces have obtained all the recordings and information relating to the event and that the investigation is going on.

Blasphemy cases in Pakistan

According to multiple studies by human rights organisations, Pakistan has registered hundreds of blasphemy prosecutions since 1987, the majority of which are against religious minorities such as Hindus, Christians, Shia, and Ahmadiya Muslims, according to ANI. Many blasphemy cases have yet to be resolved in Pakistan.

(Inputs from ANI/ PTI)

Image: Republic World

