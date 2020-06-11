Balochistan: Pakistan Army Forced To Abandon Security Posts As Protests Erupt

In a big jolt to Pakistani Army on Wednesday, the Army had to abandon their border check-posts after violent protests erupted in Brabchah, Balochistan, according to The Balochistan Post. The video shared by the Pakistani news media network shows thousands of protestors pelting stones at the Army personnel and their tanks, forcing them to retreat abandoning their posts. The video also shows protestors destroying the abandoned Army posts, by torching them.

Pakistan Army forced to abandon security post

Breaking: Pakistani Forces Abandon Border Posts As Violent Protests Erupt in Balochistan pic.twitter.com/0U1RXZCYDk — The Balochistan Post - English (@TBPEnglish) June 10, 2020



Balochis protest against Pakistan Army

Protesters have been opposing Pakistani Army's presence in the area - which lies on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Civilians living on both sides of the border do not 'officially recognise it' and call it arbitary. These protests were amplified last week due to the killing of a young woman allegedly by the members linked to the ruling party in Balochistan.

Malik Naz murder

On May 26, a woman Malik Naz was shot upon and her 4-year old daughter, Bramsh, was seriously injured when a bullet ripped through her collar bone, by alleged 'armed robbers' in Balochistan's Turbat area in Makran district. Local reports allege that the so-called robbery was carried out by ‘Death Squads’ - supported by the Pakistan Army. Bramsh, currently is in the hospital and this has resulted in angry protests among civilians against Pakistan Army's continued terrorising of civilians.

Senge Hasnan Sering, the Washington DC-based Director of the Gilgit-Baltistan National Congress, a diaspora group formed in 2010 to raise awareness of rights violations in the G-B region, tweeted, "My heart goes to 4-year-old Bramsh. Her mom was shot/killed by military-backed terrorists. A bullet also broke her shoulder. Asks for mom every time she regains consciousness. Shameless Pakistanis who don't care about equal rights for Baloch now obsessed with racial equality in the USA."

Moreover, reports state that the one of accused who has been apprehended was working under Sameer Sabzal, who is also a member of the Balochistan Awami Party. The police have registered a case against two perpetrators namely, Altaf Mazar and Basit Faiz. The ongoing armed conflict in Balochistan has been continuing for the past 20 years with more than 8000 extrajudicial killings and over 45,000 forced disappearances, as per reports.

