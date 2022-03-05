Pakistan Army Involved In Rampant Corruption Including Ex-ISI Chief: Report

The latest disclosure of information from a Swiss investment banking firm, Credit Suisse has showcased that the magnitude of greed and corruption run rampant in the Pakistan Army, particularly among its generals which also involved the ex-ISI chief, General Akhtar Abdur Rahman Khan, according to a report released on Friday.

The report further revealed that the Pakistan Army commanders' motto appears to be "Greed is Good." Financial mishandling, corruption, extortion, as well as influence peddling by current and retired generals for personal gain have been the subject of several scandals and dismal incidents. There have also been allegations of their participation in drugs trafficking and smuggling rings, ANI reported.

According to the report, General Rahman is said to have assisted the 'mujahedeen' in Afghanistan in receiving billions of dollars in cash and other supplies from the US and other nations to aid their battle against the Soviet Union in the 1980s. Further, The Times of Israel reported that these disclosed data are just the 'tip of the iceberg' in terms of how much the Pakistan Army's senior generals pocketed in the banner of the 'Holy War' against the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan.

Furthermore, during the 1990s, then-Army Chief Aslam Beg as well as ISI Chief Asad Durrani had suggested starting their own drugs operation to support the 'jihad' against India and Afghanistan and other regions of the world, according to the report, which cited a Washington Post article.

Several Pakistani generals are accused of having secret Swiss bank accounts: Report

In addition to this, several Pakistani generals and bureaucrats are accused of having secret Swiss bank accounts, with a few of these accounts were later closed, as the funds were either shifted elsewhere or invested in business or property, according to the report, citing the instance of General Rahman's sons, who are one of Pakistan's wealthiest families with extensive business interests.

The report also details a number of controversies and shady agreements in which Pakistani generals have been engaged in recent years, which comprise extortion networks, protecting and participating in smuggling in Balochistan, leasing out government properties at ridiculously low prices, and even accepting bribes in defence deals, ANI reported.

The report also said that the Pakistan Army's Generals are not underpaid so they will develop a crooked motive. A 'three-star' general in the Pakistan Army retires as a billionaire in Pakistani rupees, due to the Pakistani government's concessions on commercial and residential plots, as well as large agricultural land allocations. The state also provides benefits to officers of various ranks.

Meanwhile, The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a worldwide watchdog tasked with combating money laundering and terrorism funding, has ruled that Pakistan will stay on the Grey List until it completes all seven FATF-assigned action items. Pakistan has been on the FATF's 'grey list' since June 2018 due to flaws in its anti-terrorist financing and anti-money laundering regulations. It is worth mentioning that the grey-listing has affected Pakistan's imports, exports, remittances, and access to foreign finance.

(Image: AP)