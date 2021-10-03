'Pakistan As Big A Threat As Taliban': Belgian Senator Filip Dewinter

Speaking at an event at the Brussels Press Club, Belgian Senator Filip Dewinter expressed concerns over Pakistan's repeated pitch to recognise the Taliban's legitimacy. He said that Pakistan is a “terrorist state and supports international terrorism, which is as big as a threat as the Taliban." The Senator also pointed out that the "re-emergence" of the Islamist extremist group not only disrupts peace but also threatens "worldwide" security.

While calls for denouncing the Taliban-led government is aplenty, Senator Dewinter urged the international community to ban Pakistan as well. "Taliban take over with the help of Pakistan’s big military is a security threat to the world. Pakistan supports international terrorism. It has happened before...and will happen again. We need to completely boycott Pakistan as it is a terrorist state and tries to destabilise the whole region," ANI quoted Dewinter, citing an EU Today article.

"After the defeat of US-led forces in the region, we now have new possibilities of radical Muslims travelling from Europe to Syria. This will fuel international terrorism. The Taliban has money, experience, and the means to organise these kinds of people," Senator Filip Dewinter said at the Press Club.

Executive Director of European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS) Junaid Qureshi also echoed similar concerns. "The Taliban wants to implement their kind of order but our fear is that this will merely serve to encourage terrorist groups, not only in Pakistan but also in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere," he said. The Press Conference comes a day after Pakistan PM Imran Khan appealed to the international community, including the US, UK and Russia to "recognise" the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

The US is in a "state of shock", must recognise the Taliban: Pak PM

On Friday, Pakistan PM Khan said that the United States is in a "state of shock and confusion" after the Taliban's conquest of Kabul on August 15. Speaking at an interview with Turkish-state affiliated TRT world, he added, "sooner or later" the US will have to identify the outfit-led government in Afghanistan. He also urged the international organisations to un-freeze the reserves to avert a 'chaotic situation' since the country is mostly dependent on foreign aid.

