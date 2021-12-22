Pakistan Attempts Face-saver On Argentina Embassy's Post; Claims 'account Got Hacked'

After the Pakistan Embassy in Argentina called for the substitution of political establishment under PM Imran Khan on Instagram, the country in a face-saver alleged that the 'account was hacked'. In a post on the same Instagram account that 'has now been recovered', Pakistan said that all the messages posted through the account for the one hour that it was hacked were 'not from the Embassy in Argentina'.

In another major embarrassment for Pakistan, the country's diplomatic mission in Argentina earlier in the day said that 'they may lose out on the JF17 deal' also. Putting the blame on the Imran Khan-led government for the same, the diplomatic mission urged for a political substitution for the revival of Pakistan's reliability and credibility.

"Diplomats can't be la raison for the failures", the diplomatic mission added in the Instagram post. As per reports, Argentina was in talks to buy 12 JF-17A Block III fighters from Pakistan. The Argentinian government had reportedly included the $664 million Pakistan jet deal in a draft budget for 2022 in Parliament.

Pakistan Embassies in Serbia targets Imran Khan government

The allegations from the Pakistan Embassy in Argentina comes just a few days after the country's Embassy in Serbia made a similar allegation.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, Pakistan Embassy in Serbia shared a song mocking the country's government and had even tagged Prime Minister Imran Khan. Underlining that inflation in the country was on a record high, the embassy asked the government how long they were expecting the government officials to remain silent and work without being paid.

The embassy added that it had already been 3 months that the officials were not paid their dues, because of which they had been forced to take their children out of school.

" Is this #NayaPakistan?" the embassy tweet read. I am sorry @ImranKhanPTI, am not left with another option." read another tweet.

Thereafter, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a clarification. In a tweet, the Ministry stated that the Twitter account was hacked. It also informed that apart from Twitter, the Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia were also hacked.

The Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia have been hacked.



Messages being posted on these accounts are not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia. — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) December 3, 2021

