Pakistan: Bishop Azad Marshall Condemns Attack On Priest; Demands Safety For Christians

Bishop Azad Marshall, Pakistan's most senior clergyman has "strongly" condemned the attack on a priest in Pakistan. Taking to his Twitter handle, Bishop Azad Marshall condemned the firing on the clergy of Diocese of Peshawar and killing of Pastor William Siraj and wounding Rev Patrick Naeem in Peshawar. He further demanded "justice and protection" for Christians from the Government of Pakistan.

A Christian priest was killed and another was injured by gunmen on a motorcycle as they were driving home from Sunday Mass in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar on January 30. Father William Siraj, 75, was shot multiple times and died on the spot in the attack in Gulbahar neighbourhood. Officer Iqbal Shah informed that Father Naeem Patrick was taken to the hospital for treatment after he had a wound on his hand after the gunshot, according to AP. A third priest in the car did not receive any injury. No one has claimed responsibility for the shooting attack. The police has informed that they were examining the CCTV footage to find the attackers. As per the witnesses, the attackers fled the spot on their motorcycles.

Investigation underway to find assailants

Mahmood Shah, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province condemned the attack and called on the police to find the culprits. According to the Pakistan police, they are searching for two unidentified assailants who shot and killed a Christian priest and wounded another on Sunday, January 30. It is to mention here that Christians are a tiny minority in Pakistan, where about half are members of the Church of Pakistan, a Protestant church and the other half are mostly Catholic. In recent years, militants in Pakistan have targeted Christians several times, according to AP.

Archbishop of Canterbury condemns attack on priest

Archbishop of Canterbury condemned the "abhorrent act" and prayed for justice and the safety of Christians in Pakistan. He tweeted, "I join Bishop Azad in condemning this abhorrent act, and I pray for justice and safety for the Christian community in Pakistan. Please pray for the family of Pastor William Siraj, all who mourn him, and for Rev Patrick Naeem." In another tweet, the Archbishop of Canterbury prayed for hope and peace for sisters and brothers in the Church of Pakistan.

