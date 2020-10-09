Shocker For China? Pakistan Blocks TikTok For Failing To Moderate 'unlawful Content'

China's 'all-weather ally' has given it a digital shocker. Pakistan's Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Friday reportedly blocked the Chinese video-sharing app TikTok after the company failed to fully comply with instructions for "development of an effective mechanism for proactive moderation of unlawful online content."

As per a report in Pakistan's Geo News, the telecom regulator said the step was taken after the authority received a number of complaints from different segments of the society against 'immoral and indecent content' on the video-sharing application.

“Keeping in view the complaints and nature of the content being consistently posted on TikTok, PTA issued a final notice to the application and gave considerable time to respond and comply with the Authority instructions for the development of an effective mechanism for proactive moderation of unlawful online content,” read the statement issued by PTA, the report cited. “The application failed to fully comply with the instructions, therefore, directions were issued for blocking of TikTok application in the country.”

The PTA has also informed TikTok that it is open for engagement and will review its decision subject to a satisfactory mechanism by TikTok to moderate unlawful content.

TikTok's link to Beijing bodes trouble

TikTok has been under international scrutiny over a host of issues ranging from privacy concerns and links with the Chinese government to loose content moderation. Following the Galwan clashes with the Chinese PLA in mid-June which claimed 20 Indian jawans, India was among the first big country to outrightly ban the video-sharing app among hundreds of others citing security concerns. Notably, the Trump administration issued a similar order in the United States after hailing India's 'digital strike'.

Under PM Imran Khan, Pakistan, a socially conservative Islamic country, has over the years passed laws to tighter regulation on online content which is deemed 'immoral and indecent'. According to a report in Dawn, the Pakistan government has been a part of various efforts to engage social media companies to make them comply with requests for content removal. The report goes on to say that despite increasing pressure from Pakistan on restricting online content that it deems “objectionable”, social media companies have been entertaining requests in accordance with their own community standards and policies.

However, the PTA's recent move against such a high-profile and popular Chinese app raises eyebrows as to how can Islamabad, increasingly seen as Beijing's vassal or pawn, take such a decision as it finds itself increasingly isolated in the world on most fronts.

