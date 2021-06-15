Pakistan Cops Detain 19 Eatery Staffers After Being Denied Free Burgers; Face Suspension

A group of police officers in Pakistan detained 19 workers of a fast-food restaurant after they refused to give free burgers. The employees of the Johnny & Jugnu restaurant were locked up for almost 7 hours in the night. The restaurant released a statement on Facebook, which said, "This is not the first time something like this has happened with our kitchen teams at our restaurant, but we want to make sure this is the last."

Police detain 19 workers of a restaurant in Pakistan

The food joint Johnny & Jugnu in a Facebook post on June 12 said that police officers had gone to the restaurant two days before the incident and asked for free burgers. The staff rejected their request for free burgers after which the police officers threatened the managers. The police officers on June 11 emptied the entire branch and took all of the kitchen crew including the managers of the restaurant. The restaurant also said the staff were not allowed to close down the kitchen, leaving "fryers still running, customers waiting for their orders". The employees were locked up and harassed for 7 hours for not meeting their request, the restaurant said in a statement.

According to the statement from Police, the police officers involved in the incident have been suspended. Punjab Police Official on his official Twitter handle announced that the IG Punjab Inam Ghani has taken notice of the Johnny and Jugnu restaurant incident. He has suspended the SHO Defence C and the staff of the police station involved. The post further mentioned that "no one is allowed to take law into his own hands."

IG Punjab Inam Ghani have taken notice of the Johnny and Jugnu restaurant incident and have suspended the SHO Defence C and the staff of the police station involved. No one is allowed to take law into his own hands. Injustice will not be tolerated. All of them will be punished. — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) June 12, 2021

The food joint published another statement after the action was taken against the police officers. The restaurant in the statement said that they were ''relieved and happy'' that IG and DIG took cognizance of the incident. They further said that the action has helped them in restoring the faith in the system. They hoped that no one is allowed to misuse their power against people especially small and local businesses who work hard.

IIMAGE: AP/Johnny&Jugnu/Facebook