Pakistan Facing Consequences Of Two Afghan Wars, Says FM Shaukat Tarin

Participation in the Afghan conflict in the 1980s and the 'war on terror' after 9/11, according to Pakistan Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, destabilised the country's economy, which is now suffering the consequences of those decisions.

Shaukat Tarin added that the current administration has devised short-mid and long-term objectives for national development. On 9th October, the Minister spoke at the annual dinner of the Punjab University Institute of Business Administration's alumni association, Dawn reported.

Shaukat Tarin stated that the country urgently required inclusive and sustainable growth, with a focus on boosting revenues and strengthening productive sectors, such as agriculture, because only sustainable growth could assist the country avoid IMF and World Bank programmes.

Pakistan Finance Minister said that Pakistan's economy was significantly superior to South Korea's in the 1960s, but that Pakistan's current per capita income was 1,500 dollars, while South Korea's was 25,000 dollars. He went on to say that, Pakistan must enhance its exports and provide a conducive atmosphere for businesses to thrive and attract investments.

US, Soviets were also affected by the toppling of Afghan monarchy: Tarin

Not only the Soviets and Americans have lost since the toppling of the Afghan monarchy and the conflicts that followed, Pakistan and Afghanistan have also suffered losses as tributaries and confluences of extremist influences and destabilizing forces. Pakistan has suffered by becoming a crisis state as a result of one of the most terrible conflicts of the time.

Taliban government in Afghanistan poses a severe threat to Pakistan. It will serve as a haven for transnational terrorist networks as well as safe havens for Pakistan's own extremist and militant groups, resulting in cross-border terrorism, a refugee crisis, and economic losses.

India sees a new threat in Kashmir with the rise of Taliban

Indian authorities are watching the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan with bated breath, fearful that it will benefit their arch-foe Pakistan and fuel a long-simmering insurgency in Kashmir, where terrorists already have a foothold.

Officials in India are concerned that a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan may be used to organise Islamist militants in Kashmir, many of whom are associated with Pakistan in their fight against New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: Shaukat_Tarin@Twitter