Pakistan Failed In Its Counter-terrorism Obligations, Hosts Anti-India Groups: Report

Pakistan continues to be duplicitous in the use of terror groups as proxies in its geographical pursuits, a recent report has revealed. Singapore Times made the claim based on US’ Country Reports on Terror 2020 and said that multiple terrorist groups continue to operate from Pakistani soil. The aforementioned terror outfits include those targetting Afghanistan including the Haqqani Network and India including Lashkar-e-Taiba.

“Terrorist groups continue to operate from Pakistan. Groups targetting Afghanistan-including the Afghan Taliban and affiliated Haqqani Network, as well as groups targeting India-including Lashkar-e-Taiba and its affiliated organisations and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) continue to operate from Pakistani territory,” it said.

Pakistan made 'limited progress' to counter terrorism

The report also highlighted Islamabad’s inability to combat terrorism. It said that the country made limited progress on “the most difficult aspects of its 2015 National Action Plan to counter-terrorism,” specifically in its pledge to dismantle all terrorist organisations "without delay or discrimination.” The report cited several examples including that of Masood Azhar writing a column, 'Manzil ki tara', congratulating the Afghan Taliban for its Kabul takeover. Another incident was that of the release of Omar Shiekh, who has been accused of murdering Daniel Pearl in the year 2002.

While the report points out incidences from the past, a recent video shared by Lashkar-e-Taiba highlights Pakistan's excoriation of terrorism. On December 14, an inhumane video was released by Pakistan-backed terrorist outfit Kashmir Tigers (an offshoot of Jaish-e-Mohammed) that says 'more to come' suggesting the terrorist group was behind the Srinagar attack. Additionally, the video shows disturbing visuals of the attack where two police officers were martyred while at least 14 others got injured. Importantly, the released video also has a graphic of the JeM chief and the US-designated terrorist Masood Azhar with a tweet of Kashmir Zone Police's update on the attack.

A statement from the Kashmir Tigers terrorist group was also included: "It was just a demo, we will strike deep in your hearts just like lightning and thunderstorm, Insha Allah, #Kashmir tigers." Notably, the video also mentions how the brutal attack took place and makes false claims on martyrs.

(With inputs from agencies, Image: AP)