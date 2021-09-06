Pakistan: Female Sub-inspector Kidnapped, Tortured And Sexually Assaulted By Man

A female sub-inspector from the Pakistan Police force was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a man on Sunday, 5 September. According to Dawn, the sub-inspector serves as a gender crime officer in Punjab’s Muzaffargarh district. The man, who allegedly abducted and tortured the officer, also tried to sexually assault her. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against the man.

According to the media outlet, the suspect had coerced the woman to sit in his car, following which he took her to a deserted area near Chaman Bypass. The man repeatedly tried to molest the sub-inspector while also threatening her with his pistol. The sub-inspector sustained injury, said Police spokesperson Waseem Khan Gopang, adding that she has now been shifted to Muzaffargarh District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

“The suspect involved in the incident has been arrested and the car he used had also been seized,” Khan added.

It is to mention that the safety of women in Pakistan has become a big question as everyday incidents of rape, sexual assaults are being reported from different parts of the nation. The government, however, has been silent and not taking any steps to protect the people, the Dawn reported. Even minor girls in Pakistan are reportedly not safe at schools and seminars.

Surge in gruesome incidents in Pakistan

Recently, a seminary principal and a female teacher were booked by police in Rawalpindi after a student accused them of sexually assaulting and torturing her. In another incident, two women travelling in an open auto-rickshaw were assaulted by men in Lahore. Last month, a woman was also sexually assaulted and groped by a crowd of over 400 men while making a Tik Tok video at a park in Lahore.

The assault took place in Lahore's Greater Iqbal Park when the woman was filming a video near Minar-e-Pakistan. However, things turned sour when around 300 people arrived at the location and started assaulting her. They even started tearing away her clothes and then threw her in the air. Belongings, including jewellery, mobile phone, identity card, and some cash, of the woman and her friends were snatched away. Pakistan Police arrested 126 people for their alleged involvement in the sexual assault of the girl on the occasion of the country's Independence Day.

(With inputs from ANI)