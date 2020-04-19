Imran Khan's Aide Issues Bizarre 'Covid Spreads Neeche Se' Advisory As Pak's Cases Rise

Amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan's assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan in a press conference has made a bizarre claim regarding the spread of COVID-19. In a video doing rounds on the social media Awan is seen explaining the ways coronavirus can enter into a human body.

She goes on to say that the virus can not only enter through the mouth but also can enter a human body 'from below' and hence it is necessary to cover every part of the body. After this claim of hers, the Internet has exploded at her absurd comment.

Watch the video here:

Virus can enter neechay se, explains Firdous Ashiq Awan. 😳 pic.twitter.com/RziF4vW1lG — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) April 18, 2020

READ | Imran Khan Says Mid-May Pakistan Will See More COVID-19 Cases; Cites 'biggest Problem'

Netizens react

The netizens have reacted in a very funny manner from claiming that Pakistan relies on 'Whatsapp forwards' for information to calling it a new 'medical science'.

🤣😂she must have met @fawadchaudhry the technology minister #invention 🤣😂 — Sanjay Dugar 🇮🇳🚩 (@dugarsanjays) April 18, 2020

Yah medical science hai........ Pakistan ki — Neelesh Kumar (@Kamlesh3k) April 18, 2020

READ | Pakistan Struggles To Rein In Defiant Clerics As COVID-19 Cases Near 7,500

They r depend on Watsapp forwards — RavneetRainaa (@Soanpaapdi) April 18, 2020

READ | India Revises FDI Policy- Govt Nod Required By All Neighbouring Nations To Invest In Cos

Coronavirus in Pak

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan warned on Saturday that the coronavirus cases could increase by the middle of the next month posing a challenge to his government, as the country reported 622 fresh cases taking the total number of COVID-19 patients to 7,638. Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Health Services reported that 143 people have died so far including 8 in the last 24 hours. Another 1,832 had recovered, while 622 new patients were identified during the last 24 hours.

The worst-hit province of Punjab registered 3,410 patients, followed by Sindh with 2,355, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 1,077, Balochistan 335, Gilgit-Baltistan 250, Islamabad 163 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir with 48 patients. The ministry showed that so far 92,548 tests had been conducted, including 6,416 in the last 24 hours.

READ | Rahul Gandhi Thanks Govt For 'noting His Warning' After FDI Policy Amended For Neighbours