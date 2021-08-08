Pakistan Fumes On Ouster From UNSC Meet On Afghanistan, Lists Its 'contributions To Peace'

Pakistan on Saturday expressed 'deep regret' over not being invited to the UNSC discussion on Afghanistan, claiming that the platform was made available to peddle 'false narratives' against the country. Under India's Presidency, the UNSC held a meeting on the violent clashes between the Afghan security forces and the Taliban, that have resulted in severe damage to life and property in the war-torn nation. Pakistan, which has openly backed the Taliban-driven violence labelling the terrorist outfit as 'civilians', was not invited for the discussion.

Issuing a statement, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said, "Not acceding to Pakistan’s request to address the UNSC session on Afghanistan, as well as to make the platform available to enable the peddling of false narratives against Pakistan, is a matter of deep regret."

Pakistan lists contributions to peace process

Listing its contributions to the peace process across the globe, Islamabad said, "Pakistan is the closest neighbour of Afghanistan whose contribution in the ongoing peace process has been recognized by the international community. Pakistan’s constructive efforts with the support of the international community led to important milestones in Doha peace process."

This comes even as Afghanistan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar confirms that the Taliban is colluding with several regional terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and other Pakistan-based terror groups to carry out attacks in Afghanistan. Moreover, Afghanistan has even raised alarm on the infiltration of Pakistan commandoes within the Taliban ranks who are reportedly assisting the militant group to wage war against the nation from within.

Pakistan calls upon all sides in Afghanistan to eschew the military approach and work together to secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement. It is equally important to remain cognisant of spoilers, both within and outside. 3/3 — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) August 7, 2021

India calls for 'zero tolerance' to terrorism in Afghanistan

Meanwhile, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), TS Tirumurti on August 6 said that there should be zero tolerance for terrorism in any form or manifestations for peace to prevail in the war-stricken Afghanistan. He also said that that terrorist safe havens must be destroyed. India’s UN envoy said, “It needs to be ensured that Afghanistan's neighbours and the region are not threatened by terrorism, separatism and extremism."

"There needs to be zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It is equally important to ensure that the territory of Afghanistan is not used by terrorist groups to threaten or attack any other country. Those providing material and financial support to terrorist entities must be held accountable,” he added.