Pakistan: Gujranwala Commissioner Deploys State Machinery To Search Missing Dog, Lambasted

‘Kutta gum ho gaya’ [dog went missing] blared the street-to-street public announcement in Pakistan’s Gujranwala city after the division commissioner's pet dog couldn’t be located anywhere on Tuesday. In an incident that brewed controversy from all quarters, the authorities in Pakistan’s city on July 27 utilized the state machinery and resources to launch a search. This included an auto-rickshaw, whose driver was asked to join the efforts, willingly or unwillingly, to look for the pet that had apparently escaped the Gujranwala Commissioner Zulfiqar Ghuman’s residence because “the gates were wide open,” Pakistan's broadcaster Dawn reported.

The search roped in the Gujranwala Municipal Corporation and the entire police department, as the Pakistani commissioner lodged an official complaint demanding a ‘house-to-house search.’ It remains unclear, though, whether the residents were sought any prior consent ahead of the search.

According to reports, the Pakistan district’s municipal staff went knocking on doors of the residences in the vicinity of the commissioner’s house to investigate if the dog was present there. As the civic agency staff screeched loud messages off the loudspeaker tied to an auto-rickshaw, the MC staff threatened the locals with “strict action” if the missing dog was found at their homes during the search operation.

In the footage broadcasted by the Pakistani TV channels, reporters aired messages that commissioner Zulfiqar Ghuman’s dog had gone missing. They then appealed to the civilians that whoever recovers the ‘missing dog’ must immediately take the pet to the commissioner’s house or face strict legal action. The auto-rickshaw meanwhile blared threats on the loudspeaker on loop, warning that whoever abducted the commissioner’s pet dog risks penalty, and that they must proactively hand over the dog to the concerned authorities.

Administrative staff discharged from official duties, asked to look for dog

It is being reported that the local police and administrative staff were discharged from their official duties and were asked to look for the dog instead. Commissioner’s house caretakers were reprimanded for negligence. Sources familiar with the incident told Pakistan’s broadcasters that the lost dog is worth Rs 400,000, although the breed was not disclosed. The house staff was held at blame for keeping the main doors to the outside open as a result of which the dog fled.

Pakistani Twitter reacted strongly, expressing angst at the commissioner. “Commissioner Gujranwala should explain the urgency for using state resources,” one wrote, adding “he doesn't have children? They should've searched for the dog.” Another blasted the official saying, “not his personal noukars.” Meanwhile one other said, “This can’t be true, commissioner Gujranwala hates dogs.” Another wrote, “Authorities were removed from their daily important tasks assigned by govt, and are now searching for that dog.”

