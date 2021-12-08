Pakistan Horror: Four Women Stripped And Beaten On Charges Of Theft In Punjab Province

In a distressing incident, four women in Pakistan were stripped naked and beaten with sticks by a mob in Faislabad's Bawa Chak Market. In addition, the cruelty was also filmed by five men in Punjab's province that went viral on social media. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered based on a complaint by the victims.

The four suspects have been identified as Saddam, the owner of Usman Electric Store, and his employee, Faisal, Zaheer Anwar, and Faqeer Hussain, the owner of a sanitary products' shop, and 10 unidentified suspects on behalf of one of the victims, reported ANI citing sources. As per the victim who is a ragpicker, she went to Bawa Chak Market with three other women to collect garbage on Monday at around 10.30 am and as they were thirsty they had gone inside Usman Electric Store and requested a bottle of water from one of the suspects, Saddam, whom they identified as the owner of the shop. However, Saddam began shouting at them, accusing them of entering his shop with the intention to steal. Later, other suspects also reached the shop upon hearing him shouting.

"They continued to beat us for around an hour and made our videos in naked condition. The suspects' committed gross injustice by stripping us, dragging us through the market and torturing us and strict action should be taken against them," the FIR quoted the complainant as saying.

Pakistan woman molested publicly by a mob of 300 men in Lahore

Earlier, in August, a TikToker from the country was assaulted and molested by a mob of around 300 men in a public place. The incident took place on 14th August, when the woman with her six friends was making a TikTok video on the street when several unidentified people started assaulting her publicly. It has to be noted that the disgusting assault took place on the day when Pakistan celebrated its 75th Independence Day. The assault took place in Lahore's Greater Iqbal Park when the woman was filming a video near Minar-e-Pakistan. However, things turned sour when hundreds of people arrived at the location and started assaulting her.

