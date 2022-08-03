Pakistan: Imran Khan's Instagram Account Briefly Hacked By Crypto Scammers

The Instagram account of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was briefly hacked on Monday by crypto scammers who shared a post praising Tesla CEO Elon Musk for "donating" three bitcoins.

The Instagram account was recovered soon with the help of Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf social media head, Arslan Khalid.

Arslan Khalid said he himself monitored Imran Khan's account where the hackers shared a cryptocurrency link with his 7.4 million followers. The hackers also shared a screenshot of a tweet from Tesla chief executive Elon Musk. The billionaire is often impersonated by many scammers to benefit from his interest in cryptocurrencies.

Imran Khan's Instagram account shared a post lauding Tesla Motors Founder Elon Musk for "donating" three bitcoins. A story with a screenshot of Musk's tweet about winning USD 100,000 was also shared by the scammers. The PTI chairman's verified account thanked the Space X chief in the Instagram story.

The same was later posted as an Instagram post which has now been deleted. The purported tweet from Elon Musk's account could not be found on his official handle.

Khan is not the only PTI member whose account was hacked this year, according to the Pakistan Observer newspaper. Last week, the Twitter account of PTI Secretary General and former Federal Planning Minister, Asad Umar, was hacked. It was recovered after several hours.