Pakistan Interior Min Warns 'I'll See How They Cross Barriers' Ahead Of Imran Khan's Rally

Amid speculations of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan's mega rally, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has again warned him to face "dire consequences". He said that the supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will not be allowed to enter the national capital, Islamabad. The latest development came after the ministers of the incumbent government held a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Taking to the microblogging site on Tuesday, the interior minister warned," I'll see how they cross the barriers this time. I am warning PTI against the announcement of another long march. One thing I want to illustrate, as soon as the long March is announced, "let them come and I'll see how they cross barriers this time."

Notably, Khan had held a mega rally called "Haqeeqi Azadi March" last week. During the protest, multiple brawls took place between the police and Khan's supporters after the former Prime Minister and his convoy entered the national capital and started parading towards the D-Chowk-- which is a highly sensitive zone. Earlier before the march, the Supreme Court ordered to hold a rally at a ground between the H9 and G9 areas of the city. However, Khan ignored the orders and started marching in the high-security zone of the city. Meanwhile, reacting to the interior minister's warning, Imran Khan's lead party accused the incumbent government of "threatening peaceful protesters" and said the nation would always exhibit its bravery and would not be stopped by "slaves".

"Sitting Killer Interior Minister is threatening peaceful protesters. On 25th May he also unleashed his brutality against women and kids. This Brave Nation will always show their bravery and won't be stopped for their Haqeeqi Azadi by Ghulaams!," PTI tweeted.

We reached D Chowk despite your coward tactics, we will reach again! You have messed with the wrong generation, go back to 1990s where these scare tactics used to work. You will see us again giving you a "Munh Tour" jawab for your nonsense! #رانا_تیرے_بس_کی_بات_نہیں https://t.co/rJIe8zHxAK — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 31, 2022

Political turbulence in Pakistan

It is worth mentioning that earlier last month, amid high-voltage drama due to political turbulence in Pakistan, Opposition parties ousted the country’s embattled Prime Minister, Imran Khan in a no-confidence vote. The situation for Khan came despite his repetitive appeal in the Parliament and a number of rallies to gain the support of the public. All of Khan's efforts went in vain as he lost the no-confidence motion. While seeking Khan’s ouster, the opposition had accused him of economic mismanagement as inflation soared and the Pakistani rupee plummetted in value. Since then, he is demanding to hold early general elections as he believes "the incumbent coalition government was “imported” and not a true representative of the Pakistani people".

Image: AP/ANI